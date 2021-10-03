Some people like to relax and/or have fun on vacations, but others, apparently, like to watch VHS tapes and get scared by (spoiler alert) their boyfriend and his buddy. If you fall into that latter group, here’s some good news: To promote the upcoming fifth Scream movie (simply titled Scream, unfortunately), Airbnb is going to let Scream fans spend a night in Sidney Prescott’s actual house. Well, not “actual” house, because Sidney Prescott isn’t a real person, but it’s the house from the movie. You get it.

Advertisement

Only three nights will be available (October 27, 29, and 31), but it’ll only cost $5 and you’ll get a whole Scream fan experience out of the deal. For starters, Dave Arquette will present an introduction in character as Dewey Riley, seemingly meaning that the house is being rented out in-universe, which is exactly the sort of fate-tempting thing that would inspire a new string of murders in the Scream movies.

You and your three guests will get to see movie-accurate details in the house and watch the original four Scream movies on VHS, presumably while one friend points out all of the horror movie tropes and clichés to sort of deconstruct the genre, and there will be Scream-related snacks like Jiffy Pop and ice cream, plus a Scream swag bundle.

The best part, though, is what Hypebeast refers to as a “direct phone line that’ll link you up to Ghostface,” which makes it sound like you can just call him whenever you want rather than sitting by and waiting for him to interrupt you with his incessant questions about sCaRy MoViEs. This could be your chance to ask him/them/her (a lot of people were Ghostface in these movies) what kind of movies they like!

You can find more information at the house’s Airbnb page here, but just know that the reservations won’t open until October 12 and that it sounds like they will be very limited. Also, Airbnb will be making a donation to Ween Dream, a charity that gets free Halloween costumes to kids in need.