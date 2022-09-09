4. Who will Rhaenyra marry?

There’s no maiden in the kingdom more eligible or powerful than Rhaenyra Targaryen, Princess of Dragonstone. Jason Lannister took his shot during the hunting party, and there will be more where he came from. Viserys has given his daughter permission to make her own choice, but she doesn’t seem eager to do that. Probably because it involves entertaining offers from every noble house with an unmarried son from the coast of Dorne to the Wall. But as Lyonel Strong pointed out to the king, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look closer to home. No, not Ser Criston Cole, who seems to be the only man who’s caught Rhaenyra’s eye. He’s sworn to the Kingsguard and therefore unable to marry. Maybe that’s why she finds him so appealing.

Lord Strong’s top contender is actually Ser Laenor Velaryon, last seen torching the Crabfeeder’s men on dragonback at the end of the previous episode. He’s handsome, age-appropriate, wealthy, and has Targaryen blood. Marrying him would also appease Laenor’s father, the Sea Snake, who’s still feeling slighted by the king’s choice to marry Alicent Hightower over his daughter, Laena. Sure, Laenor is Rhaenyra’s second cousin, but at least he’s not her two-year-old half-brother. Speaking of relatives, there’s another dark horse candidate to consider. Daemon is on his way back to court, triumphant in victory. And he may already have a reward in mind for his service to the crown.