Even with the release of Amazon’s rival fantasy show The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, House Of The Dragon is still going strong as it heads into its fourth episode. It just proves there’s plenty of audience to go around if you’ve got an appealing series, no matter what genre it may be.
After some political maneuvering during a hunting party, last week’s episode ended with a spectacular battle sequence, where we finally got to see the full power of a dragon unleashed. It looks like we’re back to politics with episode four, “King Of The Narrow Sea,” but Prince Daemon’s return to court is bound to be fraught with tension. Especially since his brother’s hold on his power seems to be slipping. Here’s what we’re wondering about as we wait to see where all this Targaryen squabbling leads.