Targaryen madness rears its head in new House Of The Dragon teaser HBO shared an official June premiere date for the third season.

House Of The Dragon fans have been waiting for some time for a bloody battle. Not just the two-year gap between season two and season three, but for most of season two, also. The season finale, which aired in August 2024, set up a big war, and it seems like we’ve finally reached it. In the new teaser that HBO shared this morning, it looks like everyone in Westeros is coping about as well as you’d expect, which means threats of fratricide and opening their mouths to scream but no sound comes out.