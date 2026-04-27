Targaryen madness rears its head in new House Of The Dragon teaser

HBO shared an official June premiere date for the third season.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 27, 2026 | 11:31am
Image courtesy of HBO
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Targaryen madness rears its head in new House Of The Dragon teaser

House Of The Dragon fans have been waiting for some time for a bloody battle. Not just the two-year gap between season two and season three, but for most of season two, also. The season finale, which aired in August 2024, set up a big war, and it seems like we’ve finally reached it. In the new teaser that HBO shared this morning, it looks like everyone in Westeros is coping about as well as you’d expect, which means threats of fratricide and opening their mouths to scream but no sound comes out. 

Of course, as we learned from the end of the flagship Game Of Thrones series, there’s no especially fair fight when there are dragons involved, and we do get some footage of those beasts flaming everything they come in contact with in this new teaser. The new clip also seems to tease a bit of religious righteousness, another Westeros staple, on Team Green. The third season of House Of The Dragon kicks off on HBO on June 21 at 9 PM. New episodes will air weekly through the finale on August 9. 

 
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