There's more where The Housemaid came from
A sequel to the Paul Feig thriller is already in the works, but Hollywood is now mining author Freida McFadden's bibliography for even more twisty hits.Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid, Photo: Lionsgate
Last December’s The Housemaid apparently (finally) scratched the box office itch that director Paul Feig had been scratching at ever since making A Simple Favor back in 2018: A blend of toxic relationships, lightly sketchy exploitation vibes, and rising star power—courtesy, in this case, of Sydney Sweeney—that made the thriller the biggest hit of Feig’s career. (Clocking in at just north of $400 million at the global box office.) Sequel plans are already in motion, but that hefty theatrical take has apparently been enough to convince Hollywood that author Freida McFadden might just be its latest formerly self-published goldmine, with THR reporting today that McFadden’s upcoming novel The Divorce has just been optioned by Studiocanal for a film adaptation.