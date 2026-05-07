There's more where The Housemaid came from

Last December’s The Housemaid apparently (finally) scratched the box office itch that director Paul Feig had been scratching at ever since making A Simple Favor back in 2018: A blend of toxic relationships, lightly sketchy exploitation vibes, and rising star power—courtesy, in this case, of Sydney Sweeney—that made the thriller the biggest hit of Feig’s career. (Clocking in at just north of $400 million at the global box office.) Sequel plans are already in motion, but that hefty theatrical take has apparently been enough to convince Hollywood that author Freida McFadden might just be its latest formerly self-published goldmine, with THR reporting today that McFadden’s upcoming novel The Divorce has just been optioned by Studiocanal for a film adaptation.

McFadden, a former medical intern, is one of that recent crop of online authors who threw what wound up being pretty huge amounts of spaghetti at the Goodreads and Kindle walls before one strand ultimately stuck: The Housemaid was her 15th novel (of the 30 she’s written over the last 14 years), and the first to massively take off, spending more than a year on the New York Times and Amazon bestseller lists. That not only led to the movie deal, but new interest in her older catalogue; many of her previous self-published books are now being re-released through the traditional publishing world.

The Divorce, meanwhile, is a genuine new one, getting its first publication later this month. From the description, it sounds like it works in the darker vein that McFadden found so much sudden success with with The Housemaid, centered on a woman whose happy home life suddenly descends into possibly murderous obsession when her husband kicks her out in favor of a 20-something woman. (Twists, presumably, abound; it feels very telling that The Housemaid got a certain “have its cake and eat it” thrill out of depicting women tearing each other down for a while before ultimately revealing the real cause of all the trouble.) No word yet on when the book—apparently acquired in a “competitive” bidding situation—will make its way to the screen, but the next Housemaid movie is set to land in theaters some time next year.