How I Met Your Father canceled after just 2 seasons at Hulu

Kim Cattrall is going to be kicking her kid off the phone a little early today , turns out—as Variety reveals that Hulu’s How I Met Your Father will not, in fact, get a chance to tell anybody how any fathers ended up getting met. The series, a spinoff of CBS ’s long-running How I Met Your Mother, has just been canceled after just two seasons on the streamer, father decidedly unfound.



The series, which last aired new episodes back in July, starred Hil ary Duff as the modern-day version of young woman-about-town Sophie Tompkins, detailing her various travails in love and friendship (as recounted, in the series’ framing device, by an older Sophie, played by Cattrall ). The show also starred Francia Rai sa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Christopher Lowell—the last one playing one of HIMYF’s prime candidates for potential future fatherhood.

Unfortunately, c ritics were not especially kind to How I Met Your Father, comparing it unfavorably (and maybe inevitably) to its, uh, parent show, noting that it lacked the original’s quick-moving spark . (The show’s second season was noted for at least working harder to get out of the shadow of the original, despite a high-profile cameo from original series star Neil Patrick Harris. )

Streaming companies are notorious for not sharing numbers that don’t make them look good, but it’s hard to imagine, given the cancellation, that How I Met Your Father was burning the world down in terms of ratings. The show’s Friday night cancellation, paired with the apparent lack of one of those conciliatory “We loved working with you and we’re sorry to see you go” messages from the overlords at Hulu, also suggests a certain tone to the show’s inventual father-free demise. Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are currently right in the middle of a three-year overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, which produced the show.