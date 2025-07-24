Hulk Hogan, controversial wrestling legend, dies at 71

Following TMZ‘s report on Thursday, the WWE confirmed Hogan’s death to People. “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company said in a statement to the outlet. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”
Born in Georgia in 1953, Hogan began wrestling professionally in the late 1970s. He was introduced to World Wrestling Federation owner Vince McMahon Sr., who helped him craft the all-American “Hulk Hogan” persona: He became known for his signature long blond handlebar mustache, calling his fans “Hulkamaniacs,” and punctuating sentences with an emphatic “brother.” Meeting McMahon kicked off a long-term, on-again off-again relationship with the organization for which he became a fan favorite and an eventual household name. He was a regular headliner and multiple-time Heavyweight Championship winner and participated in many of the franchise’s most memorable fights, particularly in his professional rivalry with André the Giant.
Hogan’s career was not without controversy, including that infamous sex tape between himself and the estranged wife of Bubba the Love Sponge; his Peter Thiel-funded lawsuit against Gawker for posting some of the video bankrupted the website and had far-reaching consequences for the media landscape. In 2015, a leaked transcript from the tape publicized by The National Enquirer depicted Hogan using racist, vitriolic language towards Black people. The scandal prompted WWE to terminate its contract with the performer, while Mattel ceased production on Hogan action figures and his merchandise was pulled from stores around the country. Hogan apologized for and disavowed the language he used on the tapes. In later years, the wrestler—a vocal Trump supporter—would make headlines for questioning presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ ethnic identity.
Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and resumed his relationship with the organization. Outside of the ring, he dabbled in Hollywood, appearing in such films as Rocky III, Mr. Nanny, and Gnomeo & Juliet. He starred on the short-lived series Thunder In Paradise and later led the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007. (A spin-off following his daughter, Brooke Knows Best, aired from 2008 to 2009.) At the time of his death, he and partner Eric Bischoff were preparing to launch the Real American Freestyle wrestling league through Fox Nation, with the inaugural event scheduled for August 30.