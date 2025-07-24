Hulk Hogan, controversial wrestling legend, dies at 71 The wrestler known for popularizing WWE reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Terry Bollea, better known as the professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan, has died, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that medics were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, over a call regarding “cardiac arrest.” He was 71 years old.

There have been conflicting reports on Hogan’s health in recent weeks. Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge—a longtime Hogan associate involved in the infamous Gawker sex tape—reportedly claimed that the wrestler was recovering from critical condition and could no longer speak due to trachea damage (via WrestlingNews). Bubba said Hogan had recently been brought back to his home, where he was being made comfortable. Hogan’s friend Jacques Rougeau disputed this account and posted on Facebook that Hogan was “recuperating slowly from a neck operation but it’s going well.” (In 2013, Hogan had filed a medical malpractice suit against the Laser Spine Institute for performing multiple procedures he characterized as unnecessary that worsened his back problems.)