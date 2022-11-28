Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (Available December 26)

BLADE RUNNER 2049 - Official Trailer

At the same time the original Blade Runner is celebrating its 40th anniversary, the long-awaited sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is celebrating its 5th anniversary and Hulu has added it to its December streaming library as well. Denis Villeneuve directed this visually stunning sequel starring Ryan Gosling as the blade runner K, Harrison Ford reprising his role as Deckard, and Jared Leto as Replicant maker Niander Wallace. Executive producer Ridley Scott, who directed the first Blade Runner, felt that Blade Runner 2049's 163-minute run time was “too long.” If you’re streaming at home and can pause, just let the mesmerizing sci-fi neo-noir get under your skin at your own pace.