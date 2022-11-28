The Hulu Original supernatural comedy Darby And The Dead, the thriller Gone In The Night starring Winona Ryder, and the psychological horror film The Night House starring Rebecca Hall are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in December. You’ll also find anniversary presentations of The Dark Knight Rises, Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049, The Royal Tenenbaums and many others. Here are 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) (Available December 1)
It’s been over 20 years since the release of Wes Anderson’s comedy-drama starring Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson, the latter of whom cowrote the screenplay. Anderson and Wilson got an Academy Award nomination for their screenplay about three gifted siblings who experience numerous failures in adulthood after finding great success in their youth. Gene Hackman earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the eccentric family patriarch.
Wall Street (1987) (Available December 1)
In celebration of Wall Street’s 35th anniversary, Hulu is streaming Oliver Stone’s drama about corporate greed. Charlie Sheen plays Bud Fox, a hungry stockbroker, and Michael Douglas plays the ruthless corporate raider Gordon Gekko who believes “greed is good.” Douglas took home a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in this cautionary movie about ‘80s excess.
Darby And The Dead (2022) (Available December 2)
In this Hulu Original supernatural teen comedy, Riele Downs plays Darby Harper, a teenager who had a near-death experience as a young girl and now sees dead people. The South Africa-filmed movie also stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke and Tony Danza.
Gone In The Night (2022) (Available December 2)
If Stranger Things isn’t enough for your annual Winona Ryder fix, check her out in this thriller, the directorial debut of Eli Horowitz. Ryder plays a woman who journeys to a remote cabin in the redwoods with her husband only to find another couple already there in an apparent double booking. The movie also stars Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju.
The Night House (2020) (Available December 8)
If you missed the psychological horror movie The Night House when it premiered on HBO Max earlier in the year, now is your chance to catch it on Hulu. Rebecca Hall stars as a woman whose architect husband recently committed suicide. She discovers a dark secret about a mysterious house that her husband designed that is a mirror image of her house in this ghostly chiller starring Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin and Vondie Curtis-Hall.
Offseason (2021) (Available December 10)
Jocelin Donahue plays Marie Aldrich, a woman who travels to an isolated island where her mother is buried after learning that her tombstone has been vandalized. After Marie arrives, she discovers that the bridges to the island are being raised until spring and she is stuck there with the unusual residents in this horror mystery directed and written by Mickey Keating.
Rogue (2020) (Available December 11)
If you can get over the curious casting of Megan Fox as a battle-ready mercenary, you might be on board with this action-thriller directed by M.J. Bassett. Fox plays Samantha “Sam” O’Hara, a mercenary whose team becomes trapped in Africa and must fight local insurgents and a hungry lioness to survive the botched mission.
Insomnia (2002) (Available December 12)
If you’re a Christopher Nolan fan, December is an excellent month to head over to Hulu. In celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary, Hulu is streaming the psychological crime thriller Insomnia directed by Nolan. The movie starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank is about two L.A. homicide detectives investigating a murder in remote Alaska. Insomnia is notable for being the only film in Nolan’s oeuvre that he did not write or cowrite.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) (Available December 12)
It’s difficult to believe that The Dark Knight Rises, the conclusion of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, but Hulu is on top of it. The battle for Gotham City is on as Batman (Christian Bale, playing the Dark Knight for the final time) faces off against Bane (Tom Hardy). Anne Hathaway plays Catwoman, and Nolan gives her and Batman the proper sendoff that felt unresolved the last time these two characters appeared on-screen in 1992's Batman Returns.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) (Available December 26)
In celebration of the seminal sci-fi movie’s 40th anniversary, Hulu is adding Blade Runner to its streaming library on the day after Christmas. Harrison Ford stars as Deckard, a cop known as a blade runner who hunts down rogue Replicants (synthetic humans) in 2019 Los Angeles. The Final Cut, released in 2007, is the definitive cut of the movie supervised by director Ridley Scott. Now that we’re years past when the movie takes place, it’s fun to revisit this visual masterpiece and see what predictions were accurate (digital billboards) and which ones were a little off (flying cars).
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (Available December 26)
At the same time the original Blade Runner is celebrating its 40th anniversary, the long-awaited sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is celebrating its 5th anniversary and Hulu has added it to its December streaming library as well. Denis Villeneuve directed this visually stunning sequel starring Ryan Gosling as the blade runner K, Harrison Ford reprising his role as Deckard, and Jared Leto as Replicant maker Niander Wallace. Executive producer Ridley Scott, who directed the first Blade Runner, felt that Blade Runner 2049's 163-minute run time was “too long.” If you’re streaming at home and can pause, just let the mesmerizing sci-fi neo-noir get under your skin at your own pace.
Last Looks (2021) (Available December 26)
Last Looks is an American-British mystery film based on the 2018 book of the same name by Howard Michael Gould. Charlie Hunnam plays Charlie Waldo, a disgraced former LAPD detective living a solitary life in the woods who is recruited as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric actor’s wife. Mel Gibson and Morena Baccarin are the other main players in the cast.
