If you’ve been wondering what Michael Cera’s been up to lately, we finally have an answer: He’s been growing a patchy beard that makes us feel uncomfortable, both because it’s so patchy and because he’s supposed to be an eternally fresh-faced kid, getting Juno pregnant and hanging out with his friend McLovin. If he can get old, what hope is there for any of us? We might as well just shrivel up and die.

Anyway, Cera and his adult-man beard are actually coming to us courtesy of a new Hulu comedy series called Life & Beth that stars and is executive produced by Amy Schumer. Hulu has just released a bunch of preview images for the show featuring Amy Schumer looking normal and Michael Cera with this… patchy beard. It’s distracting. Whatever, we’ll get over it. Here’s the official plot synopsis, which doesn’t give any indication of what Cera is doing :

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Life & Beth will premiere all 10 of its episodes on Hulu on March 18. In addition to Schumer and Cera, it stars Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walke.