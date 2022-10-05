The latest Hellraiser reboot featuring a female Pinhead, David Cronenberg’s triumphant return to body horror in Crimes Of The Future, and the Hulu horror original Grimcutty are just a few of the notable titles premiering on the Hulu streaming service in October. There’s also the Evil Dead remake, Johnny Depp in Dark Shadows, and even more Hulu originals. Here are the 14 best films hitting Hulu this month.
The Age of Innocence (1993) (Available October 1)
Martin Scorsese’s 1993 historical romantic drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder is an adaptation of the 1920 novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. Set in 1870s New York City, Day-Lewis plays an attorney who courts and marries Ryder’s character but who is secretly in love with his legal client, played by Pfeiffer. The movie won the Oscar for Best Costume Design and Ryder got a Best Supporting Actress nomination, but Pfeiffer is the standout here as a woman paddling upstream against the strict societal norms of her time.
Blade II (2002) (Available October 1)
Of the three Blade movies released to date, Guillermo del Toro’s Blade II starring Wesley Snipes as a human-vampire “dhampir” is the one most worth revisiting. In this sequel, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, a pandemic has turned many vampires into Reapers: crazed, primal creatures with an insatiable thirst for blood. Blade and Blade: Trinity are also available on Hulu this month for those who want to binge the entire trilogy.
The French Dispatch (2021) (Available October 25)
This 2021 anthology comedy-drama was written and directed by Wes Anderson and features an ensemble cast, which includes Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and far too many more to list here. The movie is divided into five chapters: “The Cycling Reporter,” “The Concrete Masterpiece,” “Revisions to a Manifesto,” “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” and “Obituary.” The French Dispatch has been described as a love letter to the spirit of journalism, which is particularly welcome in these times.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) (Available October 1)
Ang Lee’s 2000 wuxia masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon broke through numerous cultural barriers to become the first foreign-language film to make more than $100 million at the domestic box office. The movie starring Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Zhang Ziyi won four Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. The movie is 22 years old, but you’ll still notice some new details if you stream it on the biggest screen that you can find.
Dark Shadows (2012) (Available October 1)
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Hulu is making Tim Burton’s 2012 reimagining of Dark Shadows available for streaming. Johnny Depp plays Barnabas Collins, a vampire who is released from his tomb of over 200 years and tries to reconnect with his descendants living in Collinwood Mansion in Maine. Although not one of Burton’s best movies, it’s still worth watching for Depp’s amusing performance as a vampire trying to acclimate to 1972 America, and especially for Eva Green’s crazed turn as the vengeful witch Angelique “Angie” Bouchard.
Evil Dead (2013) (Available October 1)
Fede Álvarez’s 2013 soft reboot of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series was co-produced by Raimi and Bruce Campbell, the latter of whom of course starred as franchise hero Ash in the first three films in the franchise. Campbell only makes a brief cameo in a post-credits scene of this reboot, which follows a group of five young people who battle evil supernatural entities at a remote cabin in the woods. This Evil Dead lacks the wicked humor of the Raimi-directed trilogy, but it ups the fear factor with some shocking scares and gore effects. If you’ve never seen it, add it to this year’s Halloween movie list.
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) (Available October 1)
The most frustrating aspect of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, David Fincher’s 2011 neo-noir psychological thriller based on the book by Stieg Larsson, is that, 11 years after its release, there seem to be no further adventures of computer hacker Lisbeth Salander in the works starring Rooney Mara. Daniel Craig stars alongside Mara as journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who teams up with Lisbeth to solve a decades-old mystery. Although the excellent Swedish-language film series starring Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth got three movies, Fincher’s 2011 adaptation stands alone and was followed by 2018's disappointing The Girl In The Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy as Lisbeth.
Looper (2012) (Available October 1)
This 2012 sci-fi action thriller by Rian Johnson stars Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Emily Blunt in a story about contract killers called “loopers” who are hired and sent back in time to take down targets. To celebrate its 10th anniversary—and to show Willis some love after his announced retirement from acting—Hulu is adding this underappreciated sci-fi gem to its October roster. If you were unaware of Looper’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it theatrical run and like time-travel movies, add this to your October watch list.
Hellraiser (2022) (Available October 7)
Clive Barker adapted his own novella The Hellbound Heart into the 1987 film Hellraiser, which he also wrote and directed. The movie introduced horror fans to a new villain, Pinhead, a Cenobite who arrives from a dark realm when summoned by a puzzle box. The movie spawned three more theatrical sequels and several more straight-to-video sequels starring Doug Bradley as Pinhead. There have been a few more less-than-successful attempts after those movies to reboot the franchise with a different Pinhead, but now we have this 2022 reboot produced by Barker and featuring a female Pinhead, played by Jamie Clayton. It remains to be seen if horror fans ultimately accept her, but the Hellraiser trailer has us convinced that this reimagining might not be hell to watch.
Grimcutty (2022) (Available October 10)
Hulu has a hankering for horror films in October like we all do, so this Hulu original about a freaky Internet character who is making people kill others piqued our interest. Parents can’t see the Grimcutty, but when the teen characters try to explain what is going on to their elders, it just makes the Grimcutty more violent. ’Tis the season to check it out, but it remains to be seen if Grimcutty is a trick or treat.
Crimes Of The Future (2022) (Available October 31)
Fans of David Cronenberg’s body-horror movies such as The Fly, Videodrome, and eXistenZ will want to check out the director’s return to what he does best in Crimes Of The Future. This freaky film stars Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux as a performance-art duo who perform live body-modifying surgeries in front of audiences in a future world where human evolution has accelerated for some. Kristen Stewart costars as an investigator with the National Organ Registry who develops a perverse attraction to Mortensen and his “art.” This Halloween Hulu release is a slow burn, but it’s disturbingly weird in ways Cronenberg fans will relish.
Clean (2021) (Available October 29)
Adrien Brody wrote and produced this action-thriller in which he stars as Clean, a garbage truck driver who works a crime-ridden part of Utica, New York. Clean is haunted by the death of his daughter and his own troubled past as a professional assassin, but he befriends a teenage orphan named Dianda to help ease his pain. It isn’t long before the goons in the neighborhood force Clean to come out of retirement and clean up crime on his street so Dianda doesn’t suffer the same fate as his daughter.
Matriarch (2022) (Available October 21)
Matriarch is a British horror film starring Jemima Rooper as a woman who survives an overdose and returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons ... only to encounter a real one. The movie is the feature-length directorial debut of Ben Steiner and part of a series of Hulu originals based on short films by emerging filmmakers.
Wyrm (2022) (Available October 21)
We know October is the season for horror films, but this comedic slice of counterprogramming is here if you need a laugh. Set in an alternate-reality 1990s, Wyrm is about a school-mandated sexuality course for which students are fitted with electronic collars that only detach when a wearer kisses someone. If Wyrm doesn’t want to get left behind a grade, he’ll need to pop his collar before the end of the school year in this comedy directed by Christopher Winterbauer.
