Hellraiser (2022) (Available October 7)

Hellraiser | Official Trailer | Hulu

Clive Barker adapted his own novella The Hellbound Heart into the 1987 film Hellraiser, which he also wrote and directed. The movie introduced horror fans to a new villain, Pinhead, a Cenobite who arrives from a dark realm when summoned by a puzzle box. The movie spawned three more theatrical sequels and several more straight-to-video sequels starring Doug Bradley as Pinhead. There have been a few more less-than-successful attempts after those movies to reboot the franchise with a different Pinhead, but now we have this 2022 reboot produced by Barker and featuring a female Pinhead, played by Jamie Clayton. It remains to be seen if horror fans ultimately accept her, but the Hellraiser trailer has us convinced that this reimagining might not be hell to watch.