I Know What You Did Last Summer, still. No, we’re not talking about the sequel to the 1997 slasher, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. What we’re trying to say is that we, well, someone still knows what you did last summer—or, at least, Amazon does. It’s all a bit confusing.

A TV adaptation of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, which began as a 1973 novel about knowing what you did last summer and killing you over it, is coming to Amazon Prime next month. While the original film starred a litany of teen stars of the time, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki, and Bridget Wilson, this new one is taking a different tract. Taking cues from the HBO series Euphoria, Amazon’s upcoming series is dowsed in neon lights and set in the infinity pools of the rich and vapid. It has an intense new Gossip Girl vibe, which seems fitting considering the original had an intense Dawson’s Creek one.



Here’s the synopsis:

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

It’s interesting to see 90s teen horror movies become TV reboots . First, Scream, and now this. Maybe we’ll finally get that The Faculty series that we all deserve. But more likely, we’ll probably get an Urban Legend series .

I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Prime on October 15

