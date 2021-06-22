Bob Odenkirk Screenshot : Netflix

Netflix didn’t give us a peek at the new season of I Think You Should Leave when it first a nnounced its release date, instead sharing an acoustic medley of the songs from the first season with its announcement. But now, Netflix is making up for it with a teaser showing what’s to come.



Though we don’t get much context of the new sketches, there’s plenty to feel excited about. Bob Odenkirk’s going to be in season 2! Brandon Wardell being hit in the head by an old guy in a wig! Dead bodies! Hot dogs! A grandpa who used to be a piece of shit! Tim Robinson terrorizing a ghost tour host! Needless to say, we’re excited and can’t wait to see which one of these sketches will end up being overused on Twitter.

The awaited second season of Tim Robinson’s hit comedy series arrives on July 6. We won’t spoil anything, but we’ll say that there are some sketches the teaser didn’t include that are some of the best in the series, so there’s plenty to be excited about. We will give a minor spoiler, though: the Corncob TV sketch the teaser opens with is a top-tier sketch that will have you crying, making all the wait worth it. And we’ve been waiting for a long time! The first season premiered in 2019, becoming a viral sensation. Plans for the second season were delayed due to COVID-19, but as we slowly reach normalcy (or at least a semblance of that), we’re getting the arrivals of new episodes of our favorite Netflix shows.