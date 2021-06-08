Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson Screenshot : Netflix

We’ve been deprived of new episodes of I Think You Should Leave for two years. A lot has changed since then! Shit receipt stainer Steven Yeun is an Oscar nominee. The hot dog costume guy has become a political meme that’s been severely overused on Twitter. Paul still has no good car ideas, though. But we’ll soon get a fresh crop of episodes to memeify. Netflix announced season two is premiering on Tuesday, July 6. We guess Christmas came early this year!



Advertisement

And yes, it sucks that it’s not coming out on a Friday, but hey, that means you might won’t binge it all in one sitting—but we know real fans will still stay up to watch.



You’re likely wondering what new sketches are coming this season and Netflix isn’t giving us a peek yet, instead they are enjoying torturing us. But we did get a clip of Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, and Phredley Brown singing a medley of some of the first season’s songs, including “Friday Night,” “Baby Of The Year,” “Moon River Rock,” and “Palm Tree Girls.” We actually get to hear a longer version of the latter than what we saw on the show. But “The Bones Are Their Money” is notably absent. What the hell, guys? And we’re hoping that they omitted New Joe’s funeral songs out of reverence for the late Fred Willard.

Season 2 had been a long time coming. Netflix had announced its return in June 2019, sharing that it’d arrive in 2020, but total Bart Harley Jarvis COVID-19 ruined those plans. But now we finally get to watch within less than a month and be that guy on Slack who can’t stop quoting the show. In the meantime, click here for a ranking of the sketches from that first season that has a great steering wheel that doesn’t fly off when you’re driving.