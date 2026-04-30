Ian Somerhalder says he was in eight-figure debt after retiring from acting
Somerhalder, who starred on Lost and Vampire Diaries, offered some business advice to the stars of tomorrow: Plan for things to go wrong.Photo by David Fitzgerald/Web Summit via Sportsfile
Retirement has not been relaxing for Ian Somerhalder. After The Vampire Diaries ran out of pages in the late 2010s, Somerhalder retired from acting to make whiskey and vitamins, business initiatives he started with his wife, Twilight star Nikki Reed. But thanks to a couple of bad deals and some fraud, the two pretend vampires fell into an eight-figure debt after a deal over an energy company he founded went south, the actor-turned-entrepreneur tells E! News. “After financial upheaval from building a business that I didn’t build properly and due to fraud,” Somerhalder says, “it put my wife and I into an eight-figure hole.”
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