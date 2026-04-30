Ian Somerhalder says he was in eight-figure debt after retiring from acting

Retirement has not been relaxing for Ian Somerhalder. After The Vampire Diaries ran out of pages in the late 2010s, Somerhalder retired from acting to make whiskey and vitamins, business initiatives he started with his wife, Twilight star Nikki Reed. But thanks to a couple of bad deals and some fraud, the two pretend vampires fell into an eight-figure debt after a deal over an energy company he founded went south, the actor-turned-entrepreneur tells E! News. “After financial upheaval from building a business that I didn’t build properly and due to fraud,” Somerhalder says, “it put my wife and I into an eight-figure hole.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, to those, well, not reading (we know how wealthy our readers are) but writing this article, “eight figures is a hard hole to climb out of.” To do so, Somerhalder continues, he and his wife “sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything,” and now considers being the star of a hit TV show like “eating a cupcake” compared to being an entrepreneur. Ultimately, he believes he “should have been retiring off of one of the biggest TV shows in the world,” not “starting companies that were not gonna pay me possibly ever.”

Somerhalder left acting after finally staking his hit show, The Vampire Diaries, in 2017. Since then, he’s taken up a host of environmental causes, produced a few documentaries, and launched Brothers’ Bond Bourbon with his former diarist and vampiric bro, Paul Wesley. But if he or anyone else wants to start a business with their significant others, please, “Make it fun,” he says. “Remember, it’s supposed to be fun.”