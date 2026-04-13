Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man serves up carnage in first teaser

The horror film finally gets some footage after its May 2025 announcement.

By Elijah Gonzalez  |  April 13, 2026 | 2:00pm
Image: The Horror Section
Film News Eli Roth
Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man serves up carnage in first teaser

If Weapons didn’t deliver enough children drenching idyllic suburban towns in blood, the first trailer for Eli Roth’s next film, Ice Cream Man, should probably do the trick. This brief initial look gets right to the point: There’s an evil ice cream man, and he’s handing out treats that make kids brutalize adults with fire axes, handsaws, and the like. Roth has apparently been sitting on the premise of the film for about 20 years, and we’ll find out this summer if it’s enough to mark a comeback after his dismal take on Borderlands. 

Roth will be directing, producing, and starring in the film. He’ll be co-writing alongside Noah Belson, marking a reunion for the pair, who previously worked together on Adult Swim stop-motion series The Rotten Fruit. The cast, meanwhile, is full of horror veterans. Ari Millen, who previously played the big bad in the comedy slasher Vicious Fun, will be the ice cream man, while Thanksgiving’s Karen Cliché, Shiloh O’Reilly, and Charlie Storey will be returning to work with Roth. Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy 3), Dylan Hawco (Heartland), Kiori Mirza Waldman (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale) round out the cast. In an unexpected move, Snoop Dogg (alongside Emmy-winning composer Brandon Roberts) is doing the soundtrack, and Nas will be executive producing. The film is out on August 7.  

 
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