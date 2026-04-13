Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man serves up carnage in first teaser The horror film finally gets some footage after its May 2025 announcement.

If Weapons didn’t deliver enough children drenching idyllic suburban towns in blood, the first trailer for Eli Roth’s next film, Ice Cream Man, should probably do the trick. This brief initial look gets right to the point: There’s an evil ice cream man, and he’s handing out treats that make kids brutalize adults with fire axes, handsaws, and the like. Roth has apparently been sitting on the premise of the film for about 20 years, and we’ll find out this summer if it’s enough to mark a comeback after his dismal take on Borderlands.