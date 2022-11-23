Ice Cube would like you to know that he’s still very angry about the COVID vaccine ( that nobody actually required him to get) , venting on a recent podcast interview that his refusal to get “the jab”—that is, a vaccine show to prevent infection from a virus that killed millions of people—cost him $9 million, for which he’s still very, to use not-his-words, miffed.

Per Variety, Cube addressed the topic on a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, referencing a rescinded offer to co-star in the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No that would have paid the $9 million, and which was pulled after he refused to get “the jab.” “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot,” Cube asserted. “ I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me.”

Displaying the grasp of herd immunity, epidemiology, and causality that we’ve come to expect from one of the key minds behind the Are We There Yet? duology, Cube pointed out that, because he never ended up getting COVID, nobody should have expected him to get the vaccine in the first place . “ The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that shit at all. Nothing. Fuck them. I didn’t need that shit.”

Cube’s refusal to get vaccinated led to Oh Hell No’s production apparently stalling out; the film was pulled off Sony’s film schedule in February 2022, and there’s been no movement on it since. Cube’s own filmography has been pretty light during the pandemic period, too; he last appeared in Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson’s The High Note in 2020, and before that, opposite Charlie Day in Fist Fight in 2017. “I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now,” he remarked as part of the vaccine conversation.