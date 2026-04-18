Branding hero Ice Spice posts video of McDonald's incident with "This wouldn't happen at Wendy's"

Never let it be said that rapper Ice Spice doesn’t take her fast food promotional duties extremely seriously. The Y2K! artist is even, apparently, capable of promoting brands while talking about what certainly appears to be a crime being committed against her, posting on social media this weekend that “This wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s,” in response to a viral clip of her being slapped by a stranger while eating at a McDonald’s.

To be clear: We don’t have any interest in making light of the actual incident, which appears to show a woman approaching the rapper while she’s just trying to get a meal in public, only to grow more agitated and eventually strike the musician. This is exhibit Roughly 1 Million in the case of People Should Be Chill Even If They Just Saw A Famous Person, and there’s nothing funny about that in and of itself. (Per Billboard, Ice Spice intends to press charges, with her attorney telling press, “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions.” They might also go after the McDonald’s for not having adequate security.)

But there is something pretty funny about Ice Spice managing to make a joke out of the incident by turning it into another front in the eternal battlefield of the fast food wars. (We have personally been in some Wendy’s where this absolutely would happen, by the by, but we can’t speak to Ice Spice’s personal lived experience, or the Billboard report that she’s apparently in Los Angeles to film a commercial for the company.) Oh, and she also posted a clip of what’s apparently a new song along with the video, which is really some next-level self-promotion. Which leaves us to ponder: Does it count as a musical debut if the video in question ends up getting played in court?