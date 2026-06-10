Christmas is canceled for Doctor Who

Christmas is officially canceled. Well, Christmas is officially canceled for Doctor Who, Russell T Davies, and Bad Wolf, as the BBC confirmed early this morning. Per Deadline, Davies, who was the showrunner of Doctor Who from 2005 until 2010 and again since 2023, and production company Bad Wolf have parted ways with the BBC, which has decided to retool the entire series instead of putting its efforts into Christmas.

Calling it a “collective” decision, the BBC writes in a statement, “This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.” Davies shared his own statement on Instagram, writing of the Christmas special, “we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there’s no need for it.” He maintains that “there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor” and writes, “Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It’s all up for grabs, which is so Doctor Who, exciting and unpredictable and new!”

The fate of this year’s Christmas special has seemed up in the air for at least a few weeks. Last month, the Radio Times reported that there were discussions of turning the 2026 Christmas special into a 2027 Easter special which, we’ll admit, would have been a pretty fitting time to regenerate the Doctor. As this news makes clear, it doesn’t look like we’re any closer to figuring out who that Doctor will be. At the end of season 15, Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into Billie Piper, but it doesn’t sound (at least as of now) like she’s gonna be sticking around for the long haul. Perhaps we’ll know more by Easter.