Sometimes, all you need to sell a movie is say “wow, look at this cast,” and so: “Wow, look at this cast.” Buuut we need more words than that for this news story, so we’ll go a little deeper. The aforementioned cast includes Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Mullally, all of whom will be appearing in F*cking Identical Twins, an adaptation of a two-man UCB show created by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp.

The premise of the show (via Variety) is that Jackson and Sharp are adult “business adversaries” who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to swap places and trick their parents into getting back together. You know, like The Parent Trap. Like, literally The Parent Trap. Like, someone is going to have to talk to whoever owns the rights to The Parent Trap.

Luckily, the “someone” in that situation has some pull in Hollywood. F*cking Identical Twins is being directed by Larry Charles, the director of Borat and a guy whose name you’ve seen in the credits of most Seinfeld episodes, and it’s being produced by powerhouse indie studio A24. Surely they can convince some lawyer that this is fine.

We don’t know anything about the characters that Yang, Thee Stallion, Lane, or Mullally might be playing, but we don’t know that they’re all fun and talented, so it shouldn’t matter too much. This is also Megan Thee Stallion’s acting debut, which might matter a little. We don’t know. Though, considering this is a movie based on a UCB stage show, the expectations shouldn’t be too high for it to be some kind of acting showcase. If anything, it’ll be a funny expansion of what sounds like a funny concept (they’re adults, needlessly pulling a Parent Trap on presumably older parents!).

Finally, because we still need words for this news story: A24 won’t stick with the title F*cking Identical Twins, will it? Either use the bad word or don’t.