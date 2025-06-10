Megan Stalter is Too Much in teaser for Lena Dunham's new Netflix series
Megan Stalter thought it was going to be "British Jones' Diary." Instead, it's more like Girls.Photo: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix
For anyone waiting for Lena Dunham to return to her coming-of-age roots, Netflix has what you’re looking for, with a mid-30s twist. In Dunham’s upcoming series for the streamer, Too Much, 30-something workaholic Megan Stalter takes a trip across the pond to find romance and herself. Unfortunately, despite the yellow doors, London is nothing like “British Jones’ Diary,” and she finds herself right back in the throes of a 10-year-late quarter-life crisis. The series has an ace supporting cast, including Will Sharp, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Watts, Andrew Scott, Kit Harrington, Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Alba, Stephen Fry, Emily Ratajkowski, Andrew Rannels, Rhea Perlman, and perennial It Girl Rita Ora. The Too Much teaser offers the same balance of raunchy horniness, sexual and emotional frankness, and sweet coming of age rom-com sensibilities that bouyed Girls for years.