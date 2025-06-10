Megan Stalter is Too Much in teaser for Lena Dunham's new Netflix series

Megan Stalter thought it was going to be "British Jones' Diary." Instead, it's more like Girls.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 10, 2025 | 11:00am
Photo: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix
TV News Too Much
Megan Stalter is Too Much in teaser for Lena Dunham's new Netflix series

For anyone waiting for Lena Dunham to return to her coming-of-age roots, Netflix has what you’re looking for, with a mid-30s twist. In Dunham’s upcoming series for the streamer, Too Much, 30-something workaholic Megan Stalter takes a trip across the pond to find romance and herself. Unfortunately, despite the yellow doors, London is nothing like “British Jones’ Diary,” and she finds herself right back in the throes of a 10-year-late quarter-life crisis. The series has an ace supporting cast, including Will Sharp, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Watts, Andrew Scott, Kit Harrington, Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Alba, Stephen Fry, Emily Ratajkowski, Andrew Rannels, Rhea Perlman, and perennial It Girl Rita Ora. The Too Much teaser offers the same balance of raunchy horniness, sexual and emotional frankness, and sweet coming of age rom-com sensibilities that bouyed Girls for years.

Here’s the synopsis:

Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.

Too Much launches on Netflix on July 10.

 
Join the discussion...
 