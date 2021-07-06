If aliens attacked, Sam Richardson would probably pee his pants

Sam Richardson, right, looking all tough and shit. Photo : Amazon Prime Video

What would you do if you were thrust into a catastrophic global war against merciless and horrific aliens? If you’re anything like most people, probably shit your pants and hide in a corner hoping for a miracle. Amazon Prime Video’s new movie The Tomorrow War seeks to test that theory by throwing Chris Pratt, Veep’s Sam Richardson, 24's Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Doughboys’ Mike Mitchell, among others, into the stew as Earth faces almost certain destruction.

What would Richardson himself do in that situation? As he tells The A.V. Club in the video below:

I would probably try to nervously cheer myself up by doing a couple of little jokes to myself. I would poo and pee myself, and legit you’d probably hear me say ‘Are you sure?’ after every command. Like, “Let’s go over here!” “Are you sure?” I wouldn’t do well. That’s the bottom line.

Richardson also has an interesting choice for his last meal on Earth: human flesh, because he says “I’ve just got to know.” If he was forced to choose a more pedestrian option, though, he says he’d opt for a combination he calls “land, sea, and sky,” or a combination of roasted duck, prime rib or a filet, and a lobster tail. He admits he also sees the appeal of a whole bunch of Detroit style pizza, saying “you’d go quicker that way.”

The Tomorrow War is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. You can read our review of that movie here. Richardson also stars along Milana Vayntrub and Michaela Watkins in the new film Werewolves Within, a movie that our review calls a “goofy, lycanthropic spin on the whodunit.” That movie is in theaters now and available to stream everywhere.

