A lot of people out there have completely valid reasons for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet, but there are also a lot of people who don’t have valid reasons for getting one—like maybe they’re too scared or they get their medical information from Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. If you’re one of the people without a good reason and the opinions of everyone else in the world haven’t done the trick, maybe you just need a little nudge from the right people? Like, Stewie and Brian from Family Guy? You love it when they make you laugh with their bickering and somewhat inexplicable sci-fi hijinks, right? So if they’re telling you to get the vaccine, maybe that means you should do it ?

And we should make it explicit here: If this is truly the push that you or someone you know needed to get the vaccine, we wholly support that and would truly never judge you for it. If you don’t want to listen to Dr. Fauci, that’s fine. (Just between us, his overnight ascension to celebrity status was a little much.) But if you do want to listen to Stewie and Brian from Family Guy, then for the love of god, please listen to Stewie and Brian and get the damn vaccine. When we’re all safely going back to concerts and movies and the grocery store without needing to wear masks, nobody’s going to say “you got vaccinated because it was just the obviously smart thing to do, right? You didn’t wait until a cartoon baby and a cartoon dog told you to do it?” And if they do, tell them that The A.V. Club said they can fuck right off. Be proud that you got vaccinated, no matter which fictional characters convinced you that it was a good idea! You think people living through the 1918 influenza pandemic would’ve been ashamed of getting a vaccine because The Bungle Family and Toots And Casper told them to do it?

So get vaccinated if you can! It’s good! It’s fun! Stewie says it’s safe and that it helps everyone, not just you! Also, if this doesn’t work, please go and tell someone what will. We can bring back The Bungle Family if it’ll help. You can find more information about the COVID vaccines at this link, but Stewie seems to be pretty on top of it. Just do whatever he says.