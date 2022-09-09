It’s difficult to forget the unsinkable Molly Carter, the best friend and primary foil to Insecure’s Issa Dee (played by Issa Rae). As much the thorn in her own side as the orchestrator of her biggest dreams, Molly’s arc on the show was imperfect but inspired—and none of it could have happened without the actor who played her, Yvonne Orji.

Since Insecure ended in 2020, Orji has been focusing on bringing a new character to a Molly-hungry audience: herself. After filming a luminous one-hour special for HBO last year entitled Momma, I Made It!, Orji will return to the network with a second offering, Variety reports. Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, is headed for HBO (and HBO Max) in October.

Written and filmed in (take a wild guess) downtown Los Angeles, Orji’s newest special will be a mix of her own standup and sketches directed by Jerah Milligan. The first trailer for the special suggests that the sketches and standup will be less parallel and more mutually informing—in one clip, a stand-up bit Orji does about women’s high dating standards leads into a filmed sketch in an interrogation room.

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. | Official Trailer | HBO

Beyond the new special, Orji is also aiming to bring her own story to the screen with a semi-autobiographical Disney+ series, First Gen. The half-hour series, which has the support of top-rate executive producers like Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo, loosely chronicles Orji’s experience as a Nigerian immigrant growing up in the United States.

Although First Gen is still waiting on an official release date, Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me will premiere on HBO October 1, and be available for streaming on HBO Max thereafter.