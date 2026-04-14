Lin Shaye tiptoes through the tulips of Insidious: Out Of The Further trailer

Since Patrick Wilson shut The Red Door in 2023, the Insidious series has been in flux. But after the failure of the Insidious stage show, The Further You Fear, it seemed clear that the long-running and increasingly labyrinthine series would stay on the big screen and cease treading the boards. As such, per a new trailer, Lin Shaye, the series totem, will lead a new family in and out of the Further for the latest installment arriving this summer.

Insidious: Out Of The Further follows Gemma (Amelia Eve), a single mother living in her childhood home. Also cursed with the ability to enter “the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe,” Gemma shows promise in the war against the ghouls. Not only can she enter the Further, but she can pull things out of it, too.

Written and directed by Come Play‘s Jacob Chase, Insidious: Out Of The Further appears to start a fresh chronology for the series. Since the series launched in 2010, it turned the ongoing ordeal of the Lambert family haunting into a three-picture saga broken up by two prequels, Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key. Through it all, Shaye’s Elise Rainier and her two cronies, Specs (co-creator Leigh Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson), have appeared in every installment. However, neither Sampson nor Whannell are confirmed for this latest trip into the Further.

Insidious: Out Of The Further opens on August 21.