Lin Shaye tiptoes through the tulips of Insidious: Out Of The Further trailer
A fresh family enters the Further in the latest Insidious installment, but it's what they take out that's really scary.Photo by Narelle Portanier
Since Patrick Wilson shut The Red Door in 2023, the Insidious series has been in flux. But after the failure of the Insidious stage show, The Further You Fear, it seemed clear that the long-running and increasingly labyrinthine series would stay on the big screen and cease treading the boards. As such, per a new trailer, Lin Shaye, the series totem, will lead a new family in and out of the Further for the latest installment arriving this summer.
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