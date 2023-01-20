It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic . And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series ) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.

Invincible - Season 2 Teaser | Prime Video

I t’s a more-meta-than-usual bit of promotion for a show that usually plays its more dramatic elements lethally straight—although the basic conceit, of the two super-powered weirdos hanging out in a regular Earth diner, trading opinions on pickles, does gel well with the sitcom half of the show’s DNA. (It doesn’t hurt that Rogen’s clearly having fun, giving an improvised-feeling delivery on Allen’s lines.)

More importantly: While Mark can’t be pressured into giving an exact date for when the show is going to come back, he is willing to ballpark it. Which is to say that the teaser can be taken as a formal announcement that Invincible will be back on Amazon Prime Video in “ late 2023,” which, while not necessarily as “soon” as fans (or Allen) might like, is still good news for people who enjoyed the first season’s blend of comedy and chaos. (Those glimpses at the show’s script pages, showing Mark forced to deal with the consequences of what his superpowered dad, Omni-Man, did in the show’s first season, promise plenty of drama is brewing, too.)

Invincible stars Yeun, plus a whole bunch of other ringers: J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannels, and Walton Goggins all starred in the first season, which tracked Mark’s entry into the world of superheroics as the son of his universe’s equivalent of Superman.