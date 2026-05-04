Isa Briones calls out disrespectful Pitt fans for yelling during her Broadway performance

The Pitt is known for having a pretty vocal fandom, but there is a time and place for everything. A dark, quiet theater, for instance, is not the place to scream at actors on stage. Apparently, though, this has been happening to Isa Briones, the actor who portrays Dr. Trinity Santos and is currently appearing on Broadway in Just In Time as Connie Francis.

“once again, broadway is not a circus,” Briones wrote on her Instagram Story yesterday. “do not yell whatever you want at the performers. yelling ‘when are you going to finish your charts’ before I sing Who’s Sorry Now? is f*cking disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. y’all are pissin’ me off.” The post concludes, “love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art.”

Briones is actually on Broadway at the same time as her biggest on-screen enemy—Patrick Ball, aka Dr. Langdon, is performing just a few blocks away in the play Becky Shaw. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Ball shared some of the friendship bracelets that fans of The Pitt had given him at the stage door after his performances. (They say things like “DA PITT” and “BALL IS LIFE.”) Hopefully the fans of Dr. Santos can stick to this less disruptive way of appreciating her talent—Briones really does have some pipes.