We’ve spent the last year and a half wondering when TV would be back in full force (among other things)—this September’s premiere lineup is one of the most robust yet, with daring sci-fi series, multiple long-awaited adaptations, somber documentaries, animated series and anime, and several promising reboots. Isaac Asimov’s Foundation saga begins to unfold on Apple TV+, Y: The Last Man introduces the small-screen’s latest apocalypse, and Star Wars: Visions brings together nine anime studios for nine installments. Impeachment: American Crime Story follows the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, with Ryan Murphy making good on his promise to involve Monica Lewinsky in its production. And The Wonder Years, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. reimagine some of our yesteryear faves.



