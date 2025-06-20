Dave Bautista may take a drive to Road House 2

Dave Bautista may have found a new role in an old franchise. The Glass Onion and Dune: Part Two actor is reportedly circling a role in Road House 2, Variety reports. The Guy Ritchie-directed Road House 2 will serve as a sequel to Doug Liman’s 2004 Road House, itself a remake of Rowdy Herrington’s 1989 film of the same name.

Nü Roadhouse stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as the bouncer of a Florida Keys roadhouse, where he finds himself caught in the crossfires of a fight between a motorcycle gang and a developer trying to build a luxury resort. The film also starred real-life MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his acting debut, so Bautista, with his past experience as a professional wrestler, should fit in just fine—if he officially signs on, that is. Reps for both Bautista and Amazon MGM Studios have not commented on the casting as of this writing.

Road House premiered on Prime Video (despite Liman’s protestations) and quickly became a hit for the streamer. It attracted over 80 million viewers in its first eight weeks, per former studio head Jennifer Salke, making it the studio’s “most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis.”

Gyllenhaal will reprise his role as Dalton in the sequel. The Presumed Innocent actor just wrapped his Broadway run as Iago in Othello, opposite Denzel Washington. Upcoming projects for Bautista include action thriller Trap House, with Bobby Cannavale and Sophia Lillis, and buddy cop film The Wrecking Crew, with Jason Momoa. He’s currently in production on David Zellner’s Alpha Gang, an alien film also starring Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, and Channing Tatum.