Sinners sets its HBO Max streaming date

Ryan Coogler’s horror movie Sinners just wrapped up a long, and very successful, run in theaters, with the critically acclaimed Michael B. Jordan vehicle ultimately bringing in $360 million at the box office. (Not Marvel movie money, but hefty for a film based on original IP—to say nothing of the film’s rapturous critical response). Now, humanity—at least, those portions of humanity unwilling to shell out for VOD—will have two wait all of two weeks to watch the film on streaming, as HBO Max announced today that Coogler’s movie is hitting the service on July 4.

Sinners stars Jordan as a pair of twins who return to their home community in Mississippi in hopes of turning gangster-derived cash into a new sense of community—but then, whoops, there’s vampires. (And racists!) Jordan has pulled in raves for his dual performance, but the film’s ensemble—including Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Canton, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O’Connell—has been just as heralded, building out an emotionally resonant crew of both chompers and chompees. At the same time, Coogler does amazing work bringing his vision of the 1930s South to life, and while all those IMAX-shot gorgeous vistas and burning buildings probably won’t look quite as good crammed in on your phone, having the film readily available to anyone with a Warner Bros. subscription is still going to be a boon for fans.

Sinners lands on HBO Max on Friday, July 4; it’ll debut on non-streaming, non-maximized HBO the following Saturday.