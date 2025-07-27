It: Welcome To Derry trailer reveals townwide demonic clown infestation Haunted pickles, Harold Hill, and Pennywise haunt HBO Max in IT: Welcome To Derry, premiering in October 2025.

They still float on HBO Max. The second teaser for HBO’s It: Welcome To Derry series premiered last night at Comic-Con, and now it’s online for your eternal terror. Thankfully based on the first, more warmly received chapter of Andy Muschietti’s It movies, Welcome To Derry returns to mid-century Maine for another bite of the Pennywise apple. This time, a new family moves to town to discover that Derry’s beauty is only skin deep. As a roving group of bicycle-riding proto-Losers learns, there’s an evil spirit lurking beneath the surface. Derry would be a nice place to raise a family, if not for the demonic clowns, haunted pickles, and children so cruel they belong in a Stephen King novel.