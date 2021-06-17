Diana Ross Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Antonoff has fashioned himself into a superstar songwriter and producer for pop music, having left behind his indie band Steel Train and the supergroup Fun to become an unrivaled hitmaker whose achievements include rescuing Taylor Swift from a lifetime of creating successful country albums and setting her on a path toward a lifetime of creating even more successful pop albums. It may be hyperbolic to say that he has had a hand in every hit song from the past eight years or so, but it also might be true.

Now, Antonoff has found another up-and-coming star he can boost up: legendary singer Diana Ross, who… is already such a big deal that it doesn’t seem like she should need a Jack Antonoff collab to get people interested in a new album, especially when it’s very rare for her to put out new albums these days. And yet, that’s exactly what’s happening here, with Pitchfork reporting that Ross’ upcoming album Thank You will feature collaborations with Antonoff, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Spike Stent, “and more.” This will be Ross’ first album in 15 years and her first album of original material in 22 years, with the previous new album being 2006's I Love You and the last one with original songs being 1999's Every Day Is A New Day.

Diana Ross’ Thank You will be available on September 10, and you can hear the title track below this. Maybe this album will also kick off a Taylor Swift-esque rise to superstardom? (We’re just kidding, we know she’s already a superstar, we’re just riffing on the fact that Antonoff helped completely turn Taylor Swift’s career around and Diana Ross doesn’t really need that because she’s Diana freakin’ Ross.) In a statement, Ross said, “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”