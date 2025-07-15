Noah Wyle finds the speculation around Tracy Ifeachor's The Pitt departure sort of amusing
Despite the rumors, the Dr. Robby actor maintains that Dr. Collins won't return due to plot reasons.Photograph by John Johnson/HBO
Last week, news broke that Tracy Ifeachor, who starred in the first season of HBO Max’s newly Emmy-nominated series The Pitt as Dr. Heather Collins, would not return for season two. The news immediately riled The Pitt‘s vocal online fandom, with some fans quickly expressing dismay that the show had written off the show’s most prominent Black character. Then, almost as quickly, rumors began to circulate that Ifeachor was actually fired because of her membership in an anti-LGBTQ church (allegations “her very gay publicist” denied in a statement to The Mirror over the weekend). However, while he does seem a little tickled by the speculation, Noah Wyle—series executive producer and Dr. Robby himself—maintains that Dr. Collins won’t be in season two purely for plot reasons.