We’ve got five words for you: Jake. Gyllenhaal. Speedboat. Heist. Movie. Are you excited yet? How about this premise, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Does that sound rad or does that sound rad?



Advertisement

Of course, in Hollywood, a rad premise can only get you so far—even one as rad as Robin Hood-style thieves on speedboats stealing from the rich and pissing off some bad people—but it’s hard to deny that this project certainly sounds cool. It’s called Cut & Run, and it comes from a spect script written by Eagle Eye’s John Glenn. That movie doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in this, both in terms of quality and in terms of radicalness, and Glenn’s subsequent work (mostly on TV stuff like SEAL Team) also doesn’t indicate that he has much interest in the kind of style-over-substance nonsense that a speedboat heist would imply, but still… speedboat heist!

The Hollywood Reporter says New Republic picked up the rights to Cut & Run in a “competitive situation,” and Gyllenhaal is on board to star and produce, so at least there’s some behind-the-scenes excitement about this. Maybe they also saw the words “speedboat heist” and their minds went completely blank except for the vroom vroom SPLASH! sounds that you might hear during a speedboat heist? Will this movie start to lose its appeal if we just keep saying “speedboat heist” over and over again? Speedboat heist! Speedboat heist! Nope, it still sounds cool!

Anyway, THR doesn’t have any other casting info, and it doesn’t sound like a director is attached, both of which could be big factors in determining if this movie is as good as the premise implies. (Again, for those who may have forgotten, it’s about a SPEEDBOAT HEIST.)