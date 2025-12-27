James Cameron will finish Avatar's story via press conference if he has to, damn it

James Cameron has spent the last 16 years of his life telling the story of Avatar, and he’s damn well going to finish it one way or another—even if he has to hop up in front of a podium and start rattling off every thought he’s ever had about Eywa to get it done. Cameron emphasized this dedication to Na’vi-based storytelling in a recent interview where he made it clear that, even if his latest film, Avatar: Fire And Ash, somehow doesn’t make enough money to justify his long-planned Avatars 4 and 5, he’ll “hold a press conference” to reveal where the story would have wound up going.

Now, it’s already pretty clear that Cameron won’t have to go through with this promise, which he made to Entertainment Weekly shortly before Fire And Ash hit theaters: The film made $500 million in its first week in theaters, which, while a slight drop in comparison to Avatar and sequel Way Of Water, still demolishes the vast majority of films that have ever been released on the planet Earth. Given our species’ apparently inexhaustible passion for watching people hook their weird hair-brain-nerve things into various trees and animals, the chances that Cameron won’t get the green light from Disney to finish out his saga now seems rather low.

Still, you have to admire a guy who simply won’t be stopped from telling you about a dream he had that one time, and there’s a part of us that (non-spitefully!) wishes Fire And Ash might suddenly bomb, because holy shit, do we want to be at that press conference. Do you think Cameron would run it with a Powerpoint, the better to keep all his Omatikayas, Metkayinas, and Mangkwans in order? Or can the man just spit this stuff straight off the dome, without ever confusing a Toruk with a Tulkun? We can imagine it so clearly: Cameron gripping the sides of his lectern, explaining—with that vague air of “Why don’t you idiots get this?” frustration he seems to default to sometimes—how all of this was, ultimately, simply Eywa’s will.