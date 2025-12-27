James Cameron will finish Avatar's story via press conference if he has to, damn it
Even in the unlikely event that the box office turns its back on his dreams, Cameron is going to finish Pandora's story one way or another.James Cameron, Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
James Cameron has spent the last 16 years of his life telling the story of Avatar, and he’s damn well going to finish it one way or another—even if he has to hop up in front of a podium and start rattling off every thought he’s ever had about Eywa to get it done. Cameron emphasized this dedication to Na’vi-based storytelling in a recent interview where he made it clear that, even if his latest film, Avatar: Fire And Ash, somehow doesn’t make enough money to justify his long-planned Avatars 4 and 5, he’ll “hold a press conference” to reveal where the story would have wound up going.