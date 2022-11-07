There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable,” Cameron tells Total Film.

“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even,” Cameron continues. “It’s the one-two punch—the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: How many people give a shit now?”

Only time will tell, with less than two months until the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water. Even if we manage to get through three Avatar films, there’s no telling who will be helming the franchise at that point, as Cameron seems eager to pass the responsibility to another director.

“The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron told Empire earlier this year. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time—I don’t know if that’s after three or after four—I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

Cameron adds, “Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces . Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water will arrive in theaters on December 16.