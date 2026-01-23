James Cameron says America would be in "utter disarray" if there's another pandemic
The Avatar director lives in New Zealand, which he calls "sane, as opposed to the United States."Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney
The United States of America has a lot of very obvious, glaring problems that seem to get more glaring and more obvious with each passing day. Some people who have the means may reasonably choose to just leave the country altogether. James Cameron is one such person, though he decamped to New Zealand back in 2020 when COVID-19 surged around the world. As you might expect from the director, the issues he’s recently raised have to do with the U.S.’s current anti-science administration.
