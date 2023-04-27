James Corden's most memorable moments on The Late Late Show, for better or worse

The Late Late Show With James Corden, we've had a lot of laughs

By
Mary Kate Carr
Drew Gillis
and Saloni Gajjar
Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS (Getty Images)

It’s been real, it’s been fun, and, sometimes, it’s even been real fun.

Tonight, James Corden’s The Late Late Show will air its final hurrah. Since taking up the mantle from Craig Ferguson in 2015, Corden has carved out his own space in the late-night game—a space that has probably earned him at least as many fans as critics. But during an era where it seemed that audiences turned away from late-night talk shows in favor of YouTube clips or Instagram lives, no one can deny that Corden regularly had people talking about his show.

It’s a role and a skillset that CBS believes can’t be equaled with someone else behind the Late Late desk. Instead, the time slot is reportedly going to a reboot of @midnight as Corden himself heads off to greener pastures. In the meantime, let’s look back at the Late Late moments we remember above all others—for better or worse.

Mariah Carey Carpool Karaoke

If there’s one thing The Late Late Show With James Corden will be remembered for, it’s Carpool Karaoke. Somehow the simple premise of singing an artist’s own hits with them while driving around was so successful that it spun off into its own series. Within the show, Corden had noteworthy drives with all kinds of stars, from Paul McCartney to Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, to Adele, to Britney Spears, to Lady Gaga, and many more. But perhaps the most memorable of all is the very first edition with Mariah Carey, who graciously lent her considerable star power to helping Corden get his new show off the ground. Even the host knew that the success of the segment was in part due to the power of his guest, telling Carey during his 1000th episode, “We owe you so much for saying yes and taking a chance on us. We do. We really, really do and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.” [Mary Kate Carr]

The viral Cinderella Crosswalk Musical

James Corden: Lets Get Loud (“oh WoWwwWWWwww”)

Believe it or not, there were a lot of Crosswalk Musicals over the years that went by relatively unremarked upon before Cinderella. (Update: Drew Gillis, A.V. Club news editor, thought the Cinderella edition was a singular act of terror upon Los Angeles.) Many silly costumes had been donned, and many afternoons of traffic had been halted, for Corden and his guests to sing showtunes. But it was Cinderella’s Crosswalk Musical that set the Internet aflame, maybe because the film was already the subject of skepticism; maybe because of Corden in the oversized mouse costume; maybe because Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” has unparalleled meme-ability. The bit was apparently such a lightning rod that the clip was removed from YouTube, but you can still find shots from the perspective from the unwilling and unenthusiastic audience, trapped within their cars, unaware they’re witnessing a seminal moment in Late Late Show and Internet history. [Mary Kate Carr]

Tattoo Roulette with One Direction

Tattoo Roulette w/ One Direction

Corden’s long-standing friendship with One Direction came into play many times when he took over the reins of The Late Late Show, documenting some of the most memorable moments of the band’s final press tour. There was the iconic Carpool Karaoke (which gave us the only semblance of a “No Control” music video), a fun bit about dodgeball, and then there’s Tattoo Roulette, which even Corden himself called “probably the craziest game we’ve ever had on our show.” The tension in the room was palpable, particularly when it came down to Harry Styles (heavily tattooed) and Niall Horan (no tattoos at all, and highly stressed). In the end, it was Styles who got the Late Late logo tattooed on his arm, as iconic a testament to Corden’s run on the show as there ever will be. [Mary Kate Carr]

Harry Styles’ “Daylight” music video

Harry Styles’ “Daylight” music video

Harry Styles Makes ‘Daylight’ Music Video for $300 w/ James Corden

Following the dissolution of One Direction, all four members remained firm Friends Of The Show. All appeared at one time or another as solo guests; Niall Horan even got a week-long residency to promote his album Heartbreak Weather. But it’s Harry Styles, he of the Late Late tattoo, who became most associated with the show.

When Corden had a last-minute absence for the birth of his child, Styles stepped up to host (for the first, but not the last, time). He performed as a musical guest and also took part in a handful of iconic bits (more Carpool Karaoke, more dodgeball). Perhaps most iconic of all was the production of the “Daylight” music video, in which the two pals crashed the apartment of a group of young women in New York City and made a full-fledged, and honestly pretty good-looking, album visual on a supposedly shoestring budget. The utter charm of the whole situation goes to show why Styles was chosen as the final guest for Corden’s very last episode.

Anne Hathaway’s favorite rom-com

stan twitter: anne hathaway - gone girl

Many of the entries on this list are recurring Late Late Show segments, but let’s not forget that this is a talk show after all. Corden employed a more relaxed style than some of his competitors, inviting all his guests to share a couch and encouraging casual conversation (to whatever degree that’s possible in a highly choreographed and vetted late-night experience). Anne Hathaway threw a wrench into that supposedly casual atmosphere, which is perhaps why her brief joke was so memorable and has gone viral on numerous occasions since. There’s something about Hathaway’s purposeful performance of talk show banter cadence that makes the punchline of her favorite romantic comedy so satisfying, but perhaps most satisfying is the way she stuns Corden (and the other guests and the audience) into momentary silence.

Thor 4D

Thor: Ragnarok 4D w/ the ‘Thor’ Cast

A surprising (or unsurprising?) amount of Corden’s bits had to do with promoting films he was in, like that one Crosswalk Musical or Cats school. But possibly the best movie promo was for a non-Corden film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Making a surprise appearance at a movie theater, Corden directed the incredibly delightful Marvel stars in a “4D” version of the movie. All the actors—Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, and Tessa Thompson—were game for the silliness, and seeing them act out a low-budget version of one of the MCU’s most beloved entries is still fun to this day. [Mary Kate Carr]

James Corden has to address his omelet scandal

James Corden Discusses His Restaurant Episode

Last year, James Corden became embroiled in a bizarre feud with fickle New York City restaurateur Keith McNally. In an Instagram post, McNally labeled Corden “a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” Other adjectives he used to describe Corden included “diabolical” and “extremely nasty,” and McNally recalled Corden sending an omelet back because there was some egg yolk in it.

Within a few days, the noise surrounding the incident became so loud that Corden practically had no choice but to address it on his show. Whether or not he actually apologized is up for debate, but it sure was a fun saga for those of us watching at home. [Drew Gillis]

The Hairspray-inspired end-of-lockdown song

No Lockdowns Anymore w/ Ariana Grande & Marissa Jaret Winokur

In 2021, James Corden brought pop superstar Ariana Grande and Broadway’s original Tracy Turnblad, Marissa Jaret Winokur, to The Late Late Show to sing a Hairspray-themed parody to celebrate the end of coronavirus lockdowns in Los Angeles. On paper, it sounded like a perfectly fine idea (if you’re into that sort of thing, anyway).

But, if there is anything Americans have more varied opinions on than Corden, it’s coronavirus. The innocuous celebratory elements—wearing shoes! Going to the gym!—were promptly ignored in favor of the stuff that seemed designed to piss people off—they’re praising Dr. Fauci and the vaccine! The people praising Dr. Fauci and the vaccine aren’t wearing masks! Credit where it’s due: Corden and his team were brave for willingly tiptoeing into Covid discourse on a large stage, something this writer hopes to never do again. [Drew Gillis]

Prince Harry goes on tour

An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

Another lesser-appreciated Late Late Show vehicle segment was when he’d take guests around Los Angeles in a double-decker bus. The idea was a reversal of the typical Hollywood sightseeing excursion where tourists would be hunting down celebrities, except this time the tourists were the celebrities. This concept works well with pure Hollywood fodder like a group world’s biggest stars (the Avengers: Infinity War cast, for instance), and doesn’t connect quite the same when the guest is one single member of the British royal family.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry’s appearance was must-see TV if you were following his tell-all press tour. Corden’s show was one of the wayward royal’s first television appearances after the bombshell Oprah interview, and he continued to dish about things like whether or not he had watched The Crown. All in all, it was a big get for the English expat host. [Mary Kate Carr]

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Kim Kardashian

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Kim Kardashian

Yes, “Spill Your Guts” is an iconic James Corden segment—the exaggerated laughs, the rare exciting reveals, the scrunched up faces of disgust over bird saliva or bull penis. But it’s also one of the most infuriating because the host almost never ingests the food he presented. Not to mention, he had to change some of the dishes because the show simply labeled Asian food as gross.

While he remains annoying as hell, at least the guests always made it fun, like Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles’ flirty exchanges or the Jonas Brothers making a meal out of it. However, “Spill Your Guts” with Kim Kardashian is impressive because of her refreshing honesty, and because she manages to get Corden to bite into a scorpion. As a bonus: Khloe’s turn at the table is also pretty fun. [Saloni Gajjar]

James’ bromance with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive

It somehow makes sense that Tom Cruise, the world’s biggest actor (and most popular Scientologist), is now a buddy to James Corden. It’s not like the late-night host was ever going to ask him a serious question, right?

The two famously went skydiving together in 2018, and now, the man who saved theaters in 2022 returns for Corden’s last episode. (He was apparently adamant about appearing on it.) Cruise will feature in a primetime segment themed around The Lion King. No idea how this friendship began, but jumping off planes probably brings people closer together than you think. On the plus side: We’ll never have to see them do it again. (Hopefully.) [Saloni Gajjar]

