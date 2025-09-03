Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow suits up for summer 2027 The announcement comes with a hint of the plot for the follow-up.

The summer of Superman continues, with DCU mastermind James Gunn announcing that a sequel, Man Of Tomorrow, is set to fly into theaters July 2027. The Superman director and Peacemaker creator shared the news Wednesday in an Instagram post captioned simply “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027.” What’s a bit more telling is DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee’s accompanying illustration, that of Supes next to Lex Luthor, who’s donned his Warsuit for the occasion. We guess that means that in the sequel Lex (played with vicious glee in this new iteration by Nicholas Hoult) will wise up and realize that it makes no sense to bark commands at someone to type into a supersuit worn by someone else when you can just wear it and punch at will.