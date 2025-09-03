Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow suits up for summer 2027

The announcement comes with a hint of the plot for the follow-up.

By Danette Chavez  |  September 3, 2025 | 1:46pm
The summer of Superman continues, with DCU mastermind James Gunn announcing that a sequel, Man Of Tomorrow, is set to fly into theaters July 2027. The Superman director and Peacemaker creator shared the news Wednesday in an Instagram post captioned simply “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027.” What’s a bit more telling is DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee’s accompanying illustration, that of Supes next to Lex Luthor, who’s donned his Warsuit for the occasion. We guess that means that in the sequel Lex (played with vicious glee in this new iteration by Nicholas Hoult) will wise up and realize that it makes no sense to bark commands at someone to type into a supersuit worn by someone else when you can just wear it and punch at will.

This hardly comes as a surprise after the box office success and generally positive response to Gunn’s opening salvo in his DCU reboot, which stars David Corenswet as the Last Son Of Krypton and rejector of adverbs. Gunn and Warner Bros. have been pretty candid about their plans for expansion, but they’ve been less clear on what the follow-up film would be. The writer-director previously said he was working on a new installment in the story of the Super-Family that would include the Man Of Steel, but demurred at calling it a direct sequel. Now it looks like a new Superman movie will precede the next chapter in Matt Reeves’ Batman saga, which is finally in production. But next summer belongs to Milly Alcock’s Supergirl movie, directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie. In the meantime, if you need a comic book adaptation fix, we hear Peacemaker fucks.

 
