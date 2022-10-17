Things aren’t really any less tumultuous at Warner Bros. Discovery, with the company still looking for a Kevin Feige-type to lead the production of DC superhero movies and soon-to-be-former DC Films head Walter Hamada leaving the company the second Black Adam is in theaters (so, Friday), but James Gunn and Matt Reeves have ideas for what they think Warner Bros. Discovery should do next: Let them make more DC superhero movies!

This comes from an extensive Hollywood Reporter piece on the future of Warner’s DC movie business, which mentions that Gunn is reportedly in talks with WBD about making “a mystery movie” and possibly more than one at that—and, to be clear, that means a movie that is a mystery to us, not a whodunnit thing. THR says Gunn would make a second season of Peacemaker before he did whatever this mystery movie is, but that’s all we know.

As for Reeves, who already has his The Batman spin-off about Colin Farrell’s Penguin in the works for HBO Max, THR says he’s working on a sequel to The Batman and wants to do addition movies—specifically movies, says THR—about other Batman villains. The ones specifically named are Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg, though those could just be examples of villains and not necessarily characters who will get spin-off movies. Either way, the projects are “in the very early stages of gestation.” Scarecrow you know from the Christopher Nolan movies and Clayface you may know from Batman: The Animated Series, but Professor Pyg is a newer bad guy who is pretty boring, so maybe a big Matt Reeves movie would do what Grant Morrison’s comics never could and actually make him cool.

But with Gunn and Reeves calling dibs on the fun guys they want to make movies about, Warner Bros. Discovery is desperately waving its arms and calling out “Don’t you guys like Superman?! Does anyone want to make a movie with Henry Cavill’s Superman?!” and literally everyone is like “lol no.” Actually, we’re being facetious: WBD really wants to do something with Superman, and it wants Henry Cavill to come back and play him , but Dwayne Johnson seems to be the only person with a pitch for how to make a Superman movie—and his pitch is “what if I fought Superman?”

Dwayne Johnson has been pitching a movie where Black Adam fights Superman for a while, to the extent that there are rumors that Superman even shows up in Johnson’s Black Adam movie—rumors that, if they were true, may or may not be casually addressed by a paragraph in this Hollywood Reporter that details how Johnson may or may not have secured permission to put Superman in the movie. Hypothetically. There’s simply no way to know if Superman is in the movie. No possible way. We’ll just never know.

For now, it seems like it’s just a matter of waiting for Warner Bros. Discovery to get its shit together, which it has to do eventually, right?