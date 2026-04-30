Jeopardy!'s latest super-champ gives "strong by Jeopardy! standards" ICE rebuke
Jamie Ding, a naturalized citizen fresh off a 31-game winning streak, pushed back on the federal government's anti-immigrant rhetoric.Jamie Ding on Jeopardy!, Screenshot: YouTube
Regular Jeopardy! viewers will know that the long-running gameshow just featured one of its periodic runs from a record-setting super champion, as “bureaucrat and law student from Lawrenceville, New Jersey” Jamie Ding wrapped up a mammoth 31-episode winning streak, drawing comparisons to champion James Holzhauer with his taste for making daring bets that saw single-episode winnings as high as $56,000. (Ding’s final tally was $885,000, a take that makes him Jeopardy‘s fifth-highest all-time contestant in terms of both length of run and overall winnings.) Ding also won over the crowds with his cheerful demeanor, right up through his final game, where opponent Greg Shahade was uncatchable in Final Jeopardy, and where Ding added a cheery “TTFN!” to his doomed final wager. Now, Ding has waded ever so lightly into rare waters for Jeopardy!, giving a People magazine post-mortem in which he reminded fans that, hey, maybe immigrants like himself aren’t quite as dangerous as the federal government seems obsessed with making its citizens think.