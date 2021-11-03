Jamie Spears filed a request to terminate Britney Spears’ conservatorship immediately, according to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone. The papers were filed on November 1. This request comes just days before the next big hearing on Britney’s conservatorship which is happening on November 12.



Advertisement

In the documents, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten wrote, “Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.”

He added, “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.”

While this may seem like a victory to Britney’s supporters, the pop star’s lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart recently stated in court documents that he doesn’t necessarily believe Jamie’s decision is from a good place. Rosengart questioned if Jamie was “motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August.”

Britney herself has not stated that she wants to end the conservatorship; her goal was for Jamie to no longer be in control of it. Jamie was suspended as the conservator of Britney’s estate in September, though that doesn’t mean he was officially removed. However, it was a big step in granting Britney a semblance of freedom after she alleged that her father’s behavior as conservator was abusive.



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

During a hearing on June 21, Britney opened up about her experience in the conservatorship, saying, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Britney’s mom Lynne Spears is also requesting for over $660,000 in legal fees to come “out of the conservatorship estate or assets on hand,” according to documents obtained by Page Six. Lynne did not have a formal role in the conservatorship, but a day after Lynne filed that request, Britney alleged in a now-deleted Instagram caption “my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”