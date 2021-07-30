Right when the world’s turning to shit again, we’ve been blessed with the comforting arrival of Ted Lasso’s second season. Apple TV+ gave us the first episode last week, and this week we’ll be seeing the return of a familiar face from the first season: Jamie Tartt.



The last time we saw Jamie, he’d returned to playing for Manchester City, after the team had loaned him to AFC Richmond for the season. His Richmond teammates were relieved, since Jamie had spent his time on the team bullying them, but before he left it seemed like Jamie was on a journey towards finally becoming a good guy. In the sneak peek at the upcoming episode, it looks like Jamie’s been hit by karma for his shitty behavior.

In the clip, Ted and Jamie are meeting up at local pub The Prince’s Head one-on-one, so you know it’s serious. Jamie, in a rare vulnerable moment, admits to Ted that he’s been “a little depressed” and asks what the chances are of him being able to return to AFC Richmond look like. Ted reminds him that he’s “burned a lot of bridges over there.” So, even though he’s exactly what the team needs—since they’re unable to get a win—Jamie will likely have to prove he’s not an asshole anymore and can be a true team player. Roy Kent’s slowly redeemed himself as a secret softie, so we’re eager to see if Jamie Tartt can keep himself in check, too.



Though it’s not immediately clear from the clip, it appears that Jamie’s left Manchester City behind—which would explain where he found time to join that Love Island-style reality show viewers were introduced to at the end of episode one. If Jamie is indeed a free agent, it would explain why he was forced to humbly ask Ted if he can take him back into AFC Richmond.



The next episode of Ted Lasso drops on Apple TV+ today, July 30.

