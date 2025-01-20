Nick Mohammed teases more Ted Lasso for the world to believe in He’s here, he’s there, he may be getting a fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Agent of chaos and a guy who wants to return to his hit TV show, Nick Mohammed is asking Ted Lasso’s fanbase of soccer hooligans and folksy witticism enthusiasts to believe again. In a post on X, the everything app that also harbors cursed Ted Lasso discourse, Mohammed framed his face with a ring light and announced that specific dates in his upcoming tour, Show Pony, would be rescheduled.

“I know there will be a lot of speculation as to why I moved these dates. What is it for?” Mohammed said. “I’ll be honest: It is for some filming that I have not been able to shift for the love of money. I cannot say what that filming is, but it will be announced shortly.” As he asked fans not to “speculate as to what they think it might be,” Mohammed held up a hand-painted “BELIEVE” sign, indicating it was Ted Lasso. “The last thing I want is for people to go mad.”

Ted Lasso’s third season aired in 2023 to considerably less excitement than previous installments. At the time, star Jason Sudeikis said that season 3 was the “end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” Since then, however, the cast has been pushing for a return, seemingly because they like working on a hit TV show and would like to continue doing so. Last year, Apple picked up contract options for the three non-Sudeikis stars, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. Additionally, in 2024, show co-creator Bill Lawrence said, “Nobody involved with Ted Lasso will ever, ever speak about it until Jason makes his decision of who he wants to talk to and what he wants to tell.” We suppose the actor has made some decisions about Lasso’s future.