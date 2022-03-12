Sam Elliott’s apparent attempt to set himself as the arbiter of all cowboy-based fiction has run into a host of healthy opposition over the past week , none more robust than from the woman he most directly criticized: Jane Campion, director of Oscar-nominated Western The Power Of The Dog.

Advertisement

While many of the stars of Campion’s film have attempted to keep away from Elliott’s comments— both Jesse Plemmons and Kodi Smit- McPhee seemed to wave off the inevitable questions this weekend, and Benedict Cumberbatch diplomatically labeled them as “ odd” earlier this week—Campion herself confronted them, calmly and comically, head-on at the Directors Guild Of America Awards this evening.

Asked about Elliott’s various assertions that her movie was “a piece of shit,” an “ evisceration of the American myth,” and that Campion, as a woman from New Zealand, had no place making it, the director didn’t mince words—but she did spell one . “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H,” Campion told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “He’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor.”

Noting, as many have, that some of the best Westerns ever filmed were made by non-Americas, filming outside America, Campion was completely uncowed by Elliott’s disdain, which he vented on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF. Per Deadline, she later stated that he had “ hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia.”

Campion is viewed as a strong contender to win Outstanding Achievement In Feature Film at tonight’s DGAs, which are being held, untelevised, in L.A. this evening. (Judd Apatow is hosting; we’ll have a winner’s list up in a bit.) If she wins tonight, past evidence suggests she has a fairly solid lock on winning Best Director at the Oscars in a few weeks, in which case , it’ll be her first win in the category, after being nominated in 1993 for The Piano.