No doubt Fonda has seen it all in her long career, but the biggest evolution seems to be that there are more women behind the scenes on film sets. She cited intimacy coordinators as another major improvement, telling THR in January, “What a difference it would’ve made in terms of my comfort,” she says. “I missed out on that one. It’s hard even to describe the difference when you’re the only [woman] on a set, literally the only.”

Reflecting on the impact of the #MeToo movement, Fonda said to THR, “What is so unfortunate is that it took movie stars. It saddens me, but it didn’t surprise me. Black women came forward long ago, and it didn’t get the attention. But at least now, it’s talked about.”

Of course, Fonda has a unique vantage to assess social movements. “A lot of people in the beginning thought [#MeToo] went too far, canceling and all that kind of thing,” she said. “All movements do in the beginning. They all do. They can’t be perfect out of the box. But it has emboldened women to speak. I honestly don’t know if it’s caused men to think twice. I really don’t.”