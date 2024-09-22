UPDATED: Janet Jackson does not apologizes for parroting obvious misinformation about Kamala Harris Janet Jackson repeats misinformation for blatant untruth that could’ve been cleared up by looking

Updated (9/22/24 6:26 p.m.): Thought this P.R. nightmare was over? Guess again! Jackson’s reps tell TMZ that the person claiming to be Janet Jackson’s manager “absolutely no connection to her.” Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, is her manager. We regret the error.

Janet Jackson has apologized for repeating the now-infamous rumor about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, her manager, Mo Elmasri, said:

“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman. Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse. We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”

In an interview with The Guardian, published Saturday, Janet Jackson repeated the now infamous lie that Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t Black. While the situation could’ve been remedied by looking at a picture of Harris, Jackson claimed the Vice President was “not Black” because that’s what Jackson heard; she heard from them that she was Indian. “Well, you know what they supposedly said?” Jackson said, repeating what an unnamed source “supposedly” claimed. “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” It does sound like Jackson listened to some of the tremendous, beautiful lies former president Donald Trump told at the National Association of Black Journalists 2024 Convention in July.

The Guardian‘s Nosheen Iqbal quickly corrected Jackson’s assertions about Harris, “She’s both.” Harris is bi-racial. Her mother is Indian, and her father is Jamaican. This isn’t abnormal to most but seems to throw a wrench in the thinking abilities of public figures who spend too much time online. Still, ever the innovator, Jackson added a new wrinkle to the scurrilous rumors designed to paint Harris as an untrustworthy candidate. “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Jackson, for her part, didn’t name her sources. Whatever genealogy expert (known only as “they”) lied to Jackson is also currently scaring the hell out of her. When asked what she thinks the future holds for the November election, she optimistically said, “Either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”

Sure, there may be mayhem, but a public figure apologizing for spreading misinformation instead of doubling down on lies is still a reason to be a little optimistic.