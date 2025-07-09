Severance leads TCA Award nominations with 5 coveted nods

The Television Critics Association (TCA) did not enjoy every show equally this year. The Critics Association announced the nominations for their 41st annual Awards today, and Severance leads the pack with five nods for its excellent second season. It didn’t earn that coveted distinction by a landslide, though. Adolescence, The Pitt, Hacks, and The Studio were hot on its tail with four nominations apiece.
As in past years, this year’s nominees were chosen by the TCA’s 235-member body, which voted earlier this summer. (Two members of The A.V. Club staff are also TCA members.) The ceremony itself will look a little different, though, in that there won’t be an in-person ceremony at all. The TCA’s traditional summer press tour was canceled earlier this year, and winners will now be announced virtually on the association’s social media channels.
The awards fall into 12 categories this year, including the biggest prize of the night: Program of the Year. Nominations for the top award include Adolescence, Andor, Hacks, The Pitt, The Rehearsal, Severance, The Studio, and The White Lotus.
Nominees were chosen among shows that aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. That means the latest season of The Bear was out of contention, but season three managed to nab a single nod for Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina) in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category.
Winners will be announced later this summer. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below:
Program of the Year
Adolescence (Netflix)
Andor (Disney+)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary* (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks* (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Andor (Disney+)
Industry (HBO)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Matlock (CBS)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Adolescence (Netflix)
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Dying for Sex (FX)
The Penguin (HBO)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Say Nothing (FX)
Sirens (Netflix)
Outstanding New Program
Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)
English Teacher (FX)
Matlock (CBS)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
North of North (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jacob Anderson, Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)
Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Liza Colón Zayas, The Bear (FX)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (HBO)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)
Jean Smart*, Hacks (HBO Max)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
60 Minutes* (CBS)
The Americas (NBC)
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Netflix)
Frontline* (PBS)
Leonardo da Vinci (PBS)
PBS NewsHour (PBS)
Pee-wee As Himself (HBO)
We Will Dance Again (Paramount+)
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver* (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Amazing Race* (CBS)
The Boyfriend (Netflix)
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
Couples Therapy* (Showtime)
Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race* (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors* (Peacock)
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Doctor Who* (Disney+)
Forever (Netflix)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Netflix)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Netflix)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
WondLa (Apple TV+)
XO, Kitty (Netflix)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming
Bluey Minisodes (Disney+)
Carl the Collector (PBS)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood* (PBS)
Donkey Hodie (PBS)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Sesame Street* (HBO)
Win or Lose (Disney+)
Wonder Pets in the City (Apple TV+)