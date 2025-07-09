Severance leads TCA Award nominations with 5 coveted nods Adolescence, The Pitt, Hacks, and The Studio followed with four nominations each.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) did not enjoy every show equally this year. The Critics Association announced the nominations for their 41st annual Awards today, and Severance leads the pack with five nods for its excellent second season. It didn’t earn that coveted distinction by a landslide, though. Adolescence, The Pitt, Hacks, and The Studio were hot on its tail with four nominations apiece.

As in past years, this year’s nominees were chosen by the TCA’s 235-member body, which voted earlier this summer. (Two members of The A.V. Club staff are also TCA members.) The ceremony itself will look a little different, though, in that there won’t be an in-person ceremony at all. The TCA’s traditional summer press tour was canceled earlier this year, and winners will now be announced virtually on the association’s social media channels.

The awards fall into 12 categories this year, including the biggest prize of the night: Program of the Year. Nominations for the top award include Adolescence, Andor, Hacks, The Pitt, The Rehearsal, Severance, The Studio, and The White Lotus.

Nominees were chosen among shows that aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. That means the latest season of The Bear was out of contention, but season three managed to nab a single nod for Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina) in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category.

Winners will be announced later this summer. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below:

Program of the Year

Adolescence (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary* (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks* (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)