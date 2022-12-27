Skinamarink

Select theaters January 13

Skinamarink - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Four-year-old Kevin and six-year-old Kaylee wake up in the middle of the night to find that all the doors and windows in their house have vanished ... along with their father. The trailer for Skinamarink, which is pointedly shot in a 1973 grindhouse style, indicates writer-director Kyle Edward Ball has mastered the ability to creep us out with simple, dark images, and the right amount of distortion on the soundtrack. Having filmed user-submitted nightmares on his YouTube channel, he derived Skinamarink from some of the common themes he observed. With a budget of only $15,000, this could be the next Paranormal Activity … or, like the 2006 When A Stranger Calls remake, a tedious hour and a half of actors walking around an empty house. If the whole movie proves as unsettling as the trailer, it’s going to be the former. [Luke Y. Thompson]