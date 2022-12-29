TV gets off to a fast start in 2023, with an impressive batch of highly anticipated premieres and strong returning shows teed up for January. HBO, for instance, is finally airing the long-awaited The Last Of Us TV show, and bringing Mindy Kaling’s animated Velma to life. It’s also an excellent month for some of our favorite stars, like Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Matthew MacFayden, all of whom return to the small screen with new series to lead. And then we have Mayfair Witches, which expands AMC’s Anne Rice universe after Interview With The Vampire. Plus, several notable shows are coming back, including Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prime Video’s Hunters, and yes, even The Bachelor. To help sort through January’s offerings, here is The A.V. Club’s guide on what to watch on TV this month.
2 / 22
1. Kaleidoscope (Netflix, January 1)
1. Kaleidoscope (Netflix, January 1)
Created by Eric Garcia, Kaleidoscope (formerly titled Jigsaw) is an anthology series that’s unlike anything that Netflix has done before, which is saying something for the prolific streaming platform. The show spans 25 years and follows a crew of thieves who unlock an unbreakable vault for a big payday. Before they can get their hands on the cash, though, they must get past a powerful corporate security team and the FBI. The interesting gimmick here is that the eight episodes aren’t sequential, so the user experience will differ based on the order in which a viewer watches the show. The cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Jai Courtney, Paz Vega, and Rosaline Elbay. [Saloni Gajjar]
3 / 22
2. Will Trent (ABC, January 3)
2. Will Trent (ABC, January 3)
Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, ABC’s new drama Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Abandoned at birth and raised in Atlanta’s overwhelming foster care system, Trent is determined to use his unique upbringing to ensure no one else suffers the fate he endured. Would it surprise you to learn that Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI? The procedural also stars Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Iantha Richardson. [Saloni Gajjar]
4 / 22
3. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two (Disney+, January 4)
3. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two (Disney+, January 4)
Dave Filoni’s animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, returns for a highly anticipated 16-episode second season. The show follows Clone Force 99, a.k.a. the Bad Batch—a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars—who take on daring mercenary missions. In the show’s sophomore run, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey of navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. [Saloni Gajjar]
5 / 22
4. The Lying Life Of Adults (Netflix, January 4)
4. The Lying Life Of Adults (Netflix, January 4)
If you enjoyed Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend adaptation, get ready for this one. Her acclaimed novel, The Lying Life Of Adults, gets the six-episode miniseries treatment from Netflix. Set in Naples in the ’90s, the Italian drama follows Giovanna’s (Giordana Marengo) turbulent transition from childhood to adolescence. The show’s setting switches between two consanguineous Naples as Giovanna oscillates between life’s highs and lows. [Saloni Gajjar]
6 / 22
5. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, January 8)
5. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, January 8)
AMC is looking for another hit Anne Rice series with its adaptation of Mayfair Witches, which comes on the heels of their buzzy production of Interview With The Vampire. The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario leads the series as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she descends from a long line of powerful witches. Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston also star in the second horny, sexy series in the “Anne Rice Immortal Universe.” [Gabrielle Sanchez]
7 / 22
6. Alert (FOX, January 8)
6. Alert (FOX, January 8)
Network TV sure loves its procedurals. FOX kicks off its 2023 with Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez as divorced couple Nikki and Jason, whose son goes missing and is presumed dead. To ensure this doesn’t happen again, the duo teams up to work for the Missing Person Unit to help prevent other parents from going through the trauma they endured. The show will also follow a case-of-the-week format to fulfill all the crime drama demands. [Saloni Gajjar]
8 / 22
7. Velma (HBO Max, January 12)
7. Velma (HBO Max, January 12)
After taking on The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Mindy Kaling’s next HBO Max project is an animated mystery comedy. Developed by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Velma is a coming-of-age series following the primary Scooby-Doo characters (minus Scooby himself) as teens. Kaling voices Velma Dinkley, who goes to the same school as Shaggy (Sam Richardson), Fred (Glenn Howerton), and Daphne (Constance Wu). Before Mystery Inc. is even founded, the four of them get entangled in a case where a killer begins attacking fellow students. The stacked voice cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Melissa Fumero, Gary Cole, Nicole Byer, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Ming-Na Wen. [Saloni Gajjar]
9 / 22
8. The Makanai (Netflix, January 12)
8. The Makanai (Netflix, January 12)
Created by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Japanese series The Makanai is based on Koyama Aiko’s manga, Maiko In Kyoto: From The Maiko House. Set in Kyoto, the show follows Kiyo, who becomes a Makanai (a person who cooks meals) at a house where apprentice geishas live together. Kiyo and her childhood friend join forces hoping to build a life, but end up pursuing different passions. [Saloni Gajjar]
10 / 22
9. The Last Of Us (HBO, January 15)
9. The Last Of Us (HBO, January 15)
Our anticipation for what we’re guessing will become part of our Sunday-night routine come mid-January is at a fever pitch, and there are plenty of reasons why. But let’s single out just two: The upcoming HBO show The Last Of Us comes from Craig Mazin (who was behind the brilliant miniseries Chernobyl) and The Last Of Us video-game creator Neil Druckmann. And the post-apocalyptic series stars Game Of Thrones favorites Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. So yeah. Not too shabby. [Tim Lowery]
11 / 22
10. Night Court (NBC, January 17)
10. Night Court (NBC, January 17)
Remember in 30 Rock when Jack Donaghy said NBC wanted to bring back the ’90s? Well, the Night Court reboot is real-life proof. John Laroquette, who played Dan Fielding in the original sitcom from 1984-1992, will reprise his role in the 2023 version. The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch joins him as Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone (who was played by Harry Anderson in the original series). Others in the cast include India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. [Saloni Gajjar]
12 / 22
11. Stonehouse (BritBox, January 17)
11. Stonehouse (BritBox, January 17)
Matthew Macfadyen, who recently won a well-earned Emmy for his turn as Tom on Succession, stars in this three-part British true-crime show as John Stonehouse. As Britain’s Labour Minister, Stonehouse sparked a media frenzy when, after disappearing on an American beach in the ’70s, it turned out that he actually faked his own death. A Very English Scandal author John Preston, who knows a thing or two about, yes, scandals, pens the series. [Tim Lowery]
13 / 22
12. That ’90s Show (Netflix, January 18)
12. That ’90s Show (Netflix, January 18)
Nostalgia comes back to haunt another generation with Netflix’s That ’90s Show, a reboot of the stoner teen comedy, That ‘70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as Red and Kitty Forman, who are visited by their granddaughter (Eric and Donna’s child) for the summer. The basement from the original series has been faithfully recreated to host another group of teens as they maneuver things like dating and smoking weed for the first time. [Gabrielle Sanchez]
14 / 22
13. Accused (FOX, January 22)
13. Accused (FOX, January 22)
Based on an award-winning BBC drama of the same name, Accused is an anthology with a loaded cast that includes Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Rachel Bilson, Ian Anthony Dale, Grace Davenport, and Reid Miller. Each episode of this crime series is told from the defendant’s point of view, opening in a courtroom on the accused without knowledge of their crime, ultimately revealing how one wrong leads to another until it’s too late to turn back. This already sounds kind of intense. [Saloni Gajjar]
15 / 22
14. The Lazarus Project (TNT, January 23)
14. The Lazarus Project (TNT, January 23)
British drama The Lazarus Project, which already aired in the U.K. and has been renewed for a second season, will air in the U.S. on TNT. The eight episodes follow George (Paapa Essiedu), who is recruited to the secret titular organization. The Lazarus Project has the ability to turn back time whenever the world is threatened by extinction. George and his colleagues are the only people to remember the undone events when time goes back. However, when a loved one is endangered, George must choose whether to go rogue or stay loyal to his company. [Saloni Gajjar]
16 / 22
15. Poker Face (Peacock, January 26)
15. Poker Face (Peacock, January 26)
Knives Out director Rian Johnson takes his whodunit talents to Peacock with Poker Face, a classic case-of-the-week mystery show starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne as a woman who can tell when people are lying. If it’s even remotely as fun as Johnson’s Benoit Blanc mysteries, the series should be a blast. Either way, it’ll be fun to see the show’s cavalcade of celebrity cameos, including Chloë Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Benjamin Bratt, Jameela Jamil, and, of course, Johnson’s regular cameo buddy Joseph Gordon-Levitt. [Sam Barsanti]
17 / 22
16. Wolf Pack (Paramount+, January 26)
16. Wolf Pack (Paramount+, January 26)
Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural world with Paramount’s Wolf Pack, from creator Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds, Teen Wolf). The series follows two teens who end up injured by a supernatural creature while caught in a wildfire. They soon realize they’ve become werewolves, and join two peers in the quest for the truth about the creature and their town. Gellar appears in the series as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who wants to get to the truth about who started the fire. The full cast includes Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Bailey Stender, and Amy Pietz. [Gabrielle Sanchez]
18 / 22
17. Shrinking (Apple TV+, January 27)
17. Shrinking (Apple TV+, January 27)
It shows a nice level of confidence when you base your entire trailer around showing off your cast, which in Shrinking’s case includes Jason Segel, Christa Miller, and Jessica Williams, only to drop the actual exciting reveal at the very end: Harrison Ford is in this! One of his only TV roles ever! Anyway, the show comes from Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and it stars Segel as a therapist who starts telling his patients what he really thinks about them. Also: Harrison Ford! [Sam Barsanti]
19 / 22
18. Lockwood & Co. (Netflix, January 27)
18. Lockwood & Co. (Netflix, January 27)
Joe Cornish’s detective drama Lockwood & Co. is set in London and follows talented teenage ghost-hunters who journey into dangerous combat with deadly spirits. Operated by two teen boys and a psychically gifted girl, the Lockwood & Co. members are a renegade trio free of financial motives and adult supervision. They’ll quickly realize they’re destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. The cast includes Ruby Stokes, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Cameron Chapman, and Ben Crompton. [Saloni Gajjar]
20 / 22
19. The Watchful Eye (Freeform, January 30)
19. The Watchful Eye (Freeform, January 30)
Mariel Molino leads The Watchful Eye, which is described as a contemporary Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman, Elena Santos, who is thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. Santos is maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan when she learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. But Elena has plenty of secrets of her own, so we’ll keep guessing about her own plans. Amy Acker, Kelly Bishop, and Warren Christie co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]
21 / 22
Other TV shows returning in January 2023
Other TV shows returning in January 2023
Fantasy Island season two (FOX, January 2)
America’s Got Talent: All Stars series premiere (NBC, January 2)
Ginny & Georgia season two (Netflix, January 5)
All Creatures Great And Small season three (PBS, January 8)
Servant season four (Apple TV+, January 13)
Hunters season two (Prime Video, January 13)
Godfather Of Harlem season three (Epix, January 15)
Your Honor season two (Showtime, January 15)
Mayor Of Kingstown season two (Paramount+, January 15)
Miracle Workers season four (TBS, January 16)
Truth Be Told season three (Apple TV+, January 20)
The Bachelor season 27 (ABC, January 23)
American Auto season two (NBC, January 24)
22 / 22