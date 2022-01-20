For a guy who has spent the last month or so publicly wondering why a lot of people don’t seem to like his latest annoyingly bleak “comedy” about how much our world sucks and how nobody cares and how nobody in power will do anything about it (a movie that’s not explicitly about the ongoing COVID nightmare even though it might as well be), Adam McKay sure seems surprisingly eager to put his name on another bleak movie about how much our world sucks and how nobody cares and how nobody in power will ever do anything about it. This time, though, it at least won’t be a “comedy.”

Advertisement

This is from Deadline, which says McKay is co-producing a film written and directed by Billy Ray from The Comey Rule (yet another thing about bad people in the recent past who have yet to pay for their crimes) about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Yes, barely a year later and with the guy who may or may not have goaded the terrorists into trying to overthrow our struggling democracy set to run for—and probably win—the presidency again soon, it’s simply the perfect time to make this movie!

Of course, people can make movies about depressing real-life topics, it’s just… we’re all so tired. Do we have to start doing fan-casting for the goddamn QAnon shaman or whatever? Is some famous actor going to try and win an Oscar by playing a guy who took a shit in Nancy Pelosi’s desk? Ray says it’s a “ground-level view” of the insurrection “about protestors who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy,” so yeah, probably.

He also adds that “someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day,” so we probably won’t see Comey Rule’s Brendan Gleeson reprising his role as Trump and… doing whatever he was doing that day (other than leaving all of his texts from Mike Pence unread). Additionally, Ray is working with Q: Into The Storm filmmaker Cullen Hoback (who filmed some of the insurrection) to get some insight into QAnon and what it was like on the ground that day.

The project is called J6 was initially developed as a Showtime limited series like The Comey Rule, but Ray reconceived it into a film after McKay came on board as a producer and envisioned it as—as in his words—“the definitive cinematic document on that gut-wrenching day.” (A gut-wrenching day that we all saw happen in real time on television a year ago.) The Deadline story says Ray will be shopping the project around now, so there’s no word on when or where it will come out.