Scammer season continues with the teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, about the rise and fall of coworking space company WeWork. Jared Leto stars as founder Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway stars as Rebekah Neumann, WeWork’s chief brand and impact officer, and Adam’s wife.

The series’ logline explains, “The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?”

In the trailer, Leto’s Adam lays out his utopian dreams for WeWork, walking investors through a soon-to-be-transformed space and declaring, “Let there be lights.” Leto tries to mimic Neumann’s Israeli accent, but there’s shades of his House of Gucci attempt in it.

Meanwhile, Hathaway’s Rebekah tells an adoring crowd, “WeWork’s role is to elevate the world’s consciousness,” which... we’re talking about coworking spaces? Maybe chill, Rebekah. The whole vibe of the trailer is very startup cult.

The limited series, which will air for eight episodes, also stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. The first three episodes will premiere March 18, with the following episodes airing weekly.

If you’re looking for more content about the rise and fall of the company, there’s always the documentary Hulu released last year, WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn. There’s also the book by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, The Cult Of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, And The Great Startup Delusion, released last July.

Somehow, despite the turmoil and the global pandemic that sent workers out of coworking spaces and into their homes, WeWork still exists. And Adam Neumann has moved on to greener financial pastures : regular ole real estate.